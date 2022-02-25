  • Facebook
    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s show falls into legal trouble; ‘plagiarism’ claims made against Ekta Kapoor’s show

    A legal case has been filed against Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Lock Upp’ featuring Kangana Ranaut as the show’s host. The legal suit claims that the show was ‘plagiarised’.

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut show falls into legal trouble plagiarism claims made against Ekta Kapoor show drb
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 7:26 PM IST
    Kangana Ranaut’s reality drama Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is set for an OTT release on Sunday, February 27. However, just days before the Ekta Kapoor’s show’s release, the reality show has found itself in midst of legal troubles.

    A legal case against Kangana Ranaut’s show has been filed by one Sanober Baig. As per information, Baig has made claims of plagiarism against Ekta Kapoor for the show. Baig reportedly said that the show which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut was plagiarized from his game show concept ‘jail’. Thus, he made claims of plagiarism against Ekta Kapoor’sAlt Balaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine, among others.

    Sanober Baig further claimed that a court order has been issued in this regard, however, details of which are still awaited. Baig had got his concept registered in March 2018. A press conference was also held in Mumbai on Friday which was organised by Baig and his legal counsel.

    Ever since the show’s announcement was made, it has been making headlines. The show’s trailer was released recently on February 16. As per the trailer, Kangana Ranaut, who plays the host, has made her own set of rules for the participants to abide by.

    A total of 16 controversial celebrities have been selected to be a part of Lock-Upp. These controversial celebrities include the likes of comedian Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat and Nisha Rawal among others. Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, television actor Karan Mehra, author Chetan Bhagat and Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh Singh’s names are also being reportedly taken as contestants of the show. However, the official names of all 16 controversial celebrities are yet to be announced.

    This new reality TV show will mark Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a host of a television show.  Several viewers have also drawn comparisons between Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock-Upp, calling the latter a cheaper version of Salman’s show.

