Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s new show ‘Lock Upp’ was released on Wednesday. The show will have 16 controversial celebrities as its participants where the rules have been set by Kangana.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, shared the trailer of ‘Lock Upp’ an upcoming reality television show. Kangana will be seen as the host of the show wherein 16 controversial celebrities will be locked up behind the bars.

In the trailer, Kangana Ranaut is seen shimmering in a golden dress, walking through a passage that had jail cells on each of its sides while she holds a baton in her hand. The trailer shows Kangana calling it a ‘nightmare’ for the contestants. She reveals that these celebrities who are used to a comfortable and luxurious life otherwise will only be provided with basic amenities as they will be troubled. While Kangana says this, people dressed in orange are shown being beaten up in the background.

Kangana Ranaut also said that all contestants, including women, will have to change their clothes in front of everyone. As she says this, pictures of women undressing, and bathing are shown in the trailer. Furthermore, all the participants of the show will have to reveal their secrets in order to avoid elimination.

Soon after the trailer was out, the show has garnered mixed reactions from the viewers. Though many are excited for the show to release, there are some who have labelled it as a cheap version of Bigg Boss – a reality show hosted by Salman Khan. One of the users wrote “Irony bhaishab irony,” possibly hinting at the number of FIRs that have been filed against Kangana Ranaut in the last couple of years over her controversial statements.

Lock Upp which will mark Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a television show host will be streamed 24*7 on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji and MX Player. The platforms will let viewers directly interact with all the participants. Lock Upp will premiere on the two platforms on February 27. In this show, the viewers will have the hold the power to award or punish the contestants.