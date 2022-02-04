Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss; here's what she said

Kangana Ranaut is all to host a new reality show called 'Lock Upp,' in which we will see 16 contestants being locked up in prison for 72 days.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently launched her new reality show 'Lock Upp', which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kangana will be hosting the show, which will have 16 contestants being locked up in prison for 72 days. The show will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Besides playing the host in the show, Kangana will be a celebrity jailer too. Taking a dig at Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, the Queen actress said, “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai. I will have files of every contestant and their truth.”

Salman Khan has been hosting India's biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss' for more than 10 years. Lock Upp will mark Kangana's debut on OTT platform, to which she said, that for a long time, she wanted to do something on OTT but didn’t have any clarity as to what I wanted to do.

And when Ekta Kapoor came up with this idea and narrated to Kangana she just jumped into it. This show will allow her to interact with the audience and show the real identity, the actress expressed. "I had Twitter but I have been banned from there (laughs). So I thought this show would allow me to interact with the people," Kangana added.

In the past, we have seen many big Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, among others, become the host of a reality show. When asked Kangana if she would take motivation from anyone, she said, “Do you think I will take inspiration from anyone? I don’t need inspiration from anyone. It is not in my personality and below my dignity to take inspiration. I will set a precedent for myself.”

