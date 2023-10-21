Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details

    Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt's 'Leo' an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj shatters records by achieving remarkable milestone in just two days of release.

    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt's movie "Leo" has achieved something remarkable. It has made history by having the biggest worldwide opening day for any Tamil film. Furthermore, it has now crossed the 100 crore rupee mark in India. According to initial estimates provided by Sacnilk.com, on the second day, the movie "Leo," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned more than 36 crores. On the first day, it raked in a substantial 64.80 crores in India.

    "Leo" is an action-packed thriller that features not only Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt but also stars Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand in important roles. The script for the film was co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj took care of the cinematography and editing, respectively. Although the movie was granted early morning showings in various states like Kerala and Karnataka, it's important to highlight that in Tamil Nadu, the initial screening of "Leo" didn't commence until 9 am.

    According to News18 review of the film, “Thalapathy Vijay’s performance is easily one of the highpoints of Leo. Trisha gets a decent screen time, but her character doesn’t add much value to the story. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has given an effortless performance. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is unfortunately wasted in the film. His charisma seems to be missing and his character looks weak in front of Vijay’s character in the film.”

    ALSO READ: Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer gets biggest global opening of 2023

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
