Lata Mangeshkar health news: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery
Asianet Newsable

Lata Mangeshkar health news: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

Feb 5, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar health news updates singer hospital fans prayers
Live Post

6:28 PM IST

Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

Get well soon messages are pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar. We feature some of them here

5:30 PM IST

A glimpse of the 'goddess of music'

The 92-year-old singer, who is popularly known as the nightingale of India, was hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Besides the Bharat Ratna, she has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and multiple national film awards.

Musician Paushali Sahu took to Twitter to share this picture of Lata Mangeshkar, which was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago. 

5:19 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar, Bharat's Ratna

Here are some quick facts about the legend that is Lata Mangeshkar

* She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films

* The Guinness Book of Records, in 1974, ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.

* She has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career.

* She was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

* In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha. 

* She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989

* Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhaau' (1943)

* One of her first major hits was when she sang for Madhubala in the movie Mahal (1949). The song was titled  'Aayega Aanewaala'.

4:59 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar under aggressive therapy: Doctors

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informs that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment. 

Meanwhile, more well-wishers have been taking to social media to pray for her recovery.

4:50 PM IST

Well-wishers pray for Lata Mangeshkar's recovery

Celebrities cutting across the social spectrum are praying for improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar.

Actor Raveena Tandon prayed for speedy recovery of the "nightingale"

 

4:50 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated once again. Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital informed that Lata is on the ventilator and her health is being monitored by a team of doctors. 

6:28 PM IST:

Get well soon messages are pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar. We feature some of them here

5:32 PM IST:

The 92-year-old singer, who is popularly known as the nightingale of India, was hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Besides the Bharat Ratna, she has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and multiple national film awards.

Musician Paushali Sahu took to Twitter to share this picture of Lata Mangeshkar, which was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago. 

5:20 PM IST:

Here are some quick facts about the legend that is Lata Mangeshkar

* She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films

* The Guinness Book of Records, in 1974, ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.

* She has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career.

* She was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

* In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha. 

* She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989

* Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhaau' (1943)

* One of her first major hits was when she sang for Madhubala in the movie Mahal (1949). The song was titled  'Aayega Aanewaala'.

5:02 PM IST:

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informs that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment. 

Meanwhile, more well-wishers have been taking to social media to pray for her recovery.

4:54 PM IST:

Celebrities cutting across the social spectrum are praying for improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar.

Actor Raveena Tandon prayed for speedy recovery of the "nightingale"

 

4:50 PM IST:

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated once again. Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital informed that Lata is on the ventilator and her health is being monitored by a team of doctors. 

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated once again, and she is stated to be critical. Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, informed that Lata is on the ventilator and her health is being monitored by a team of doctors. Get all the latest information on Lata Mangeshkar's health here. 

Top Stories
Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy" drb

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

India vs Windies/West Indies 2021-22, series preview: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

UP Election 2022 PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday gcw

UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday

Hyderabad After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi's airport welcome a miss-dnm

Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

Punjab Election 2022 Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power gcw

Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power

Top Videos
Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

Trending News

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy" drb

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

India vs Windies/West Indies 2021-22, series preview: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

UP Election 2022 PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday gcw

UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday

Popular Categories

    Select Language

      © Copyright 2022 Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited | All Rights Reserved