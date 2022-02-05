Lata Mangeshkar health news: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

Here are some quick facts about the legend that is Lata Mangeshkar

* She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films

* The Guinness Book of Records, in 1974, ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.

* She has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career.

* She was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

* In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

* She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989

* Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhaau' (1943)

* One of her first major hits was when she sang for Madhubala in the movie Mahal (1949). The song was titled 'Aayega Aanewaala'.