Lata Mangeshkar health news: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

6:28 PM IST
Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery
Get well soon messages are pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar. We feature some of them here
Prayers for Lata Mangeshkar Ji’s Good health and Long life 💐💐🙏🙏— KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) February 5, 2022
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HqKRofOhXX
Prayers for Lata Mangeshkar ji’s quick recovery. May Maa Saraswati bless her with good health 🙏 https://t.co/4LfCK58TU9— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 5, 2022
Prayers for the Swarakokila of Bharat Lata Didi!— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 5, 2022
May Maa Saraswati grant health to her ardent devotee @mangeshkarlata Didi on the Basanta Panchami day.
🙏🙏 https://t.co/fTdVqWZMGa
5:30 PM IST
A glimpse of the 'goddess of music'
The 92-year-old singer, who is popularly known as the nightingale of India, was hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Besides the Bharat Ratna, she has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and multiple national film awards.
Musician Paushali Sahu took to Twitter to share this picture of Lata Mangeshkar, which was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago.
This picture of Lata Mangeshkar was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago. The goddess of music offers her prayers to Saraswati maa while we mortals live with the blessing that her voice is! 🙏❤️🎶— Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) February 5, 2022
Praying for Lata ji's recovery and wellness.. pic.twitter.com/fi5IZuf8f4
5:19 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar, Bharat's Ratna
Here are some quick facts about the legend that is Lata Mangeshkar
* She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films
* The Guinness Book of Records, in 1974, ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.
* She has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career.
* She was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.
* In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
* She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989
* Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhaau' (1943)
* One of her first major hits was when she sang for Madhubala in the movie Mahal (1949). The song was titled 'Aayega Aanewaala'.
4:59 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar under aggressive therapy: Doctors
Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informs that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment.
Meanwhile, more well-wishers have been taking to social media to pray for her recovery.
My wife @mvadera joins me in wishing #LataMangeshkar ji the speediest recovery. Didi remains in our thoughts and in the collective prayers of our country & her fans and admirers from across the world . #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/NhVOqn8YYc— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 5, 2022
4:50 PM IST
Well-wishers pray for Lata Mangeshkar's recovery
Celebrities cutting across the social spectrum are praying for improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar.
Actor Raveena Tandon prayed for speedy recovery of the "nightingale"
#prayers 🙏🏻 speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji. ♥️♥️♥️🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/AVRf04VwNb— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 5, 2022
4:50 PM IST
Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated once again. Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital informed that Lata is on the ventilator and her health is being monitored by a team of doctors.
6:28 PM IST:
Get well soon messages are pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar. We feature some of them here
Prayers for Lata Mangeshkar Ji’s Good health and Long life 💐💐🙏🙏— KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) February 5, 2022
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HqKRofOhXX
Prayers for Lata Mangeshkar ji’s quick recovery. May Maa Saraswati bless her with good health 🙏 https://t.co/4LfCK58TU9— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 5, 2022
Prayers for the Swarakokila of Bharat Lata Didi!— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 5, 2022
May Maa Saraswati grant health to her ardent devotee @mangeshkarlata Didi on the Basanta Panchami day.
🙏🙏 https://t.co/fTdVqWZMGa
5:32 PM IST:
The 92-year-old singer, who is popularly known as the nightingale of India, was hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Besides the Bharat Ratna, she has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and multiple national film awards.
Musician Paushali Sahu took to Twitter to share this picture of Lata Mangeshkar, which was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago.
This picture of Lata Mangeshkar was taken on Basant Panchami, a few years ago. The goddess of music offers her prayers to Saraswati maa while we mortals live with the blessing that her voice is! 🙏❤️🎶— Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) February 5, 2022
Praying for Lata ji's recovery and wellness.. pic.twitter.com/fi5IZuf8f4
5:20 PM IST:
Here are some quick facts about the legend that is Lata Mangeshkar
* She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films
* The Guinness Book of Records, in 1974, ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.
* She has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career.
* She was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001.
* In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
* She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989
* Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhaau' (1943)
* One of her first major hits was when she sang for Madhubala in the movie Mahal (1949). The song was titled 'Aayega Aanewaala'.
5:02 PM IST:
Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informs that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment.
Meanwhile, more well-wishers have been taking to social media to pray for her recovery.
My wife @mvadera joins me in wishing #LataMangeshkar ji the speediest recovery. Didi remains in our thoughts and in the collective prayers of our country & her fans and admirers from across the world . #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/NhVOqn8YYc— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 5, 2022
4:54 PM IST:
Celebrities cutting across the social spectrum are praying for improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar.
Actor Raveena Tandon prayed for speedy recovery of the "nightingale"
#prayers 🙏🏻 speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji. ♥️♥️♥️🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/AVRf04VwNb— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 5, 2022
4:50 PM IST:
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated once again. Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital informed that Lata is on the ventilator and her health is being monitored by a team of doctors.