Lata Mangeshkar net worth, cars, houses, education and more

February 6, will be remembered as a dark day as legendary singer, 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar left us for heavenly abode. She was 92. Lets us know her net worth and more

Today, February 6, India lost its ‘Nightingale’ as the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left us for her heavenly adobe. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for the coronavirus in earlier January and had been admitted to the ICU ward at the Breach Candy hospital.



On Saturday, her health started deteriorating again, days after doctors had informed her that the singer showed signs of improvement. She passed away on Sunday at 8.12 am, due to multiple organ failures.



Lata Mangeshkar had over a thousand Hindi film songs to her credit. Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Lata Mangeshkar Net Worth: According to various websites, the singer's net worth was allegedly $15 million (around Rs 105 crore). It was also said that her monthly income is Rs 40 lakh, and her annual income is around Rs 6 crore.



Born in 1929 in Indore, she came from an average family whose earnings were insufficient to take care of her brother and sisters. Her father was a noted Marathi stage personality popularly known as Master Dinanath. But, there were many things they could not purchase a house. Purchasing a car was like a dream to her.

Lata Mangeshkar house: She lived in Mumbai and named her house “Prabhu Kunj,” big enough to settle at least ten families. Also Read: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

Lata Mangeshkar cars: She loved cars and automobiles. At first, Lata Mangeshkar had a Chevrolet, and then she owned a Buick. The singer also owned a Mercedes after her success which she later replaced with a Chrysler, Chevrolet.

