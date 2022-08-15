Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    India has been independent for 75 years now, as it celebrates the memorable landmark. On this particular occasion, we honour India's sporting legends. Here, we celebrate Chuni Goswami.

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    As India celebrates its 75 years of independence, it is also worth celebrating its legendary sportspersons. India has produced legends all across sports, even in football. One of India's footballing legends was Chuni Goswami, who mastered the sport most brilliantly, while he gave the nation a recognisable success.

    Born in Kishoreganj, West Bengal, in 1938, it was in 1946 when Goswami began his youth football career with Mohun Bagan football club at the age of just eight. Although he was a good talent, it was only after eight years that he made his senior team debut, as he had vastly mastered the sport by then. He played as a striker and scored numerous goals for the club till his retirement in 1968, while he also helped the side win innumerable accolades.

    ALSO READ: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special - Date, time, venue and where to watch

    A couple of years after his debut for Bagan, Goswami made it to the Indian team. He scored nine goals in 30 matches until 1964, scoring against Burma, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, South Vietnam and Cambodia. He also helped the side win the gold during the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games (AG), while he also guided the side into the final of the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, where it finished as the runner-up.

    However, while Goswami retired from football in 1962, he decided to try his luck in cricket. He made his debut for Bengal as an all-rounder and played 46 First-Class (FC) matches. Interestingly, he had decent numbers in both departments. With the bat, he scored 1,592 runs at an average of 28.42, including a ton and seven half-centuries, with his top score being 103.

    ALSO READ: India@75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud

    As a pacer, Goswami claimed 47 wickets at an average of 24.08, including a fifer, while his best figure happens to be 5/47. He was also a decent fielder, having held on to 40 catches. He played the Ranji Trophy final on a couple of instances, losing to Mumbai on both occasions. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to represent India, but he did retire as a legend in football and an icon in cricket.

    Below are some of the awards that were bestowed upon Goswami:
    Best Striker of Asia Award - 1962
    Arjuna Award - 1963
    Padma Shri Award - 1983
    Mohan Bagan Ratna - 2005

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

    India at 75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'

    One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who are not performing - Parthiv Patel-ayh

    'One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who aren't performing'

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute - adt

    Independence Day 2022: For first time, Made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Report Aamir Khan film benefits from Sunday earns on Day 4 drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 40 cr

    Sonia Gandhi's Independence Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' Modi government

    Sonia Gandhi's I-Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' government

    Independence Day 2022: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant snt

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant

    Independence Day PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri s slogan to Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan gcw

    On I-Day, PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon