Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha is sadly not doing well at the box office. On Day 3, it barely collected a total of Rs 27 crore.

Aamir Khan and Kapoor Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has underperformed at the box office in its first weekend. The film has barely made any money compared to its Rs 180 crore expenditure. The film is also a victim of the cancel culture, with demands for a boycott trending.

After a poor start on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha's first-day collections disappointed fans. This had an impact on its box office earnings. Even though during the weekend, the film is expected to gross barely Rs 11.50 crore, according to reports.

Laal Singh Chaddha significantly declined on Day 3, August 13, bringing the film's three-day total to about Rs 27.71 crore. On Day 1, Laal Singh Chaddha had a 15-20% occupancy rate, which is concerning for an Aamir Khan picture. Aamir would have expected higher theatrical possibilities from his picture after a four-year hiatus.

According to preliminary estimates, LSC improved by roughly 20% on Day 3 with around Rs 8.75 crore receipts. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film was predicted to climb by at least 40% on Saturday but only managed a 20% increase in box office statistics. According to the research, Delhi/Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab supplied almost 40% of total Indian business.

After raking in Rs 18.96 Crore in two days, the film saw a slight growth in its business on Saturday. According to early trends, the Aamir Khan film minted a collection in Rs 7-9 Crore range.

About Laal Singh Chaddha:

Aamir Khan's film is an official remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. In the film. Aamir Khan is stepping into Tom Hanks' footsteps to play a slow-witted guy who narrates his early years when he found himself in the centre of significant historical events and now seeks to reconcile with the love of his life.