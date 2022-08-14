Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

    Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha is sadly not doing well at the box office. On Day 3, it barely collected a total of Rs 27 crore.

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    Aamir Khan and Kapoor Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has underperformed at the box office in its first weekend. The film has barely made any money compared to its Rs 180 crore expenditure. The film is also a victim of the cancel culture, with demands for a boycott trending. 

    After a poor start on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha's first-day collections disappointed fans. This had an impact on its box office earnings. Even though during the weekend, the film is expected to gross barely Rs 11.50 crore, according to reports. 

    Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup: Is Akanksha Sharma the real reason? 

    Laal Singh Chaddha significantly declined on Day 3, August 13, bringing the film's three-day total to about Rs 27.71 crore. On Day 1, Laal Singh Chaddha had a 15-20% occupancy rate, which is concerning for an Aamir Khan picture. Aamir would have expected higher theatrical possibilities from his picture after a four-year hiatus. 

    According to preliminary estimates, LSC improved by roughly 20% on Day 3 with around Rs 8.75 crore receipts. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film was predicted to climb by at least 40% on Saturday but only managed a 20% increase in box office statistics. According to the research, Delhi/Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab supplied almost 40% of total Indian business.

    Also Read: Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

    After raking in Rs 18.96 Crore in two days, the film saw a slight growth in its business on Saturday. According to early trends, the Aamir Khan film minted a collection in Rs 7-9 Crore range.

    About Laal Singh Chaddha: 
    Aamir Khan's film is an official remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. In the film. Aamir Khan is stepping into Tom Hanks' footsteps to play a slow-witted guy who narrates his early years when he found himself in the centre of significant historical events and now seeks to reconcile with the love of his life.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava health update Comedian nephew shares positive news RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s nephew shares positive news

    Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on RBA

    Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on

    Shammi Kapoor death anniversary The actors last film was with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

    Johny Lever birthday From selling pens to becoming the uncrowned king of comedy drb

    Johny Lever birthday: From selling pens to becoming the uncrowned king of comedy…

    Vikram marks his Twitter debut; says, it is the right time drb

    Vikram marks his Twitter debut; says, it is the right time

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022 India to give Police Medals to 1082 personnel; check their names

    Independence Day: India to honour 1,082 cops; check their names

    Raju Srivastava health update Comedian nephew shares positive news RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s nephew shares positive news

    Maratha quota supporter and Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway - adt

    Maratha quota supporter and Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral RBA

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Brentford was more hungry - Erik ten Hag after Manchester United abysmal show vs Brentford-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Brentford was more hungry' - Erik ten Hag after Man United's abysmal show

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon