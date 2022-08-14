Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup: Is Akanksha Sharma the real reason? Here's what we know

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up reports have been making headlines for almost a month. According to the latest news, Tiger has allegedly moved on in his life with Akanksha Sharma. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together, according to many media reports. Although the two stars have remained silent about their rumoured separation, it was recently claimed that Tiger has moved on in his life with Akanksha Sharma. They collaborated on two music videos: 'Casanova' and 'I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0.'
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tiger, on the other hand, recently stated that he was not dating Akanksha. According to a new article published in a popular daily, Akanksha was not the reason Tiger and Disha split up. According to a source, Tiger was always close with Akanksha but only "fell in love" with her after his relationship with Disha ended. According to the article, Akanksha has only recently entered Tiger's life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tiger and Disha split up last month, according to the same publication, after the Heropanti star declined to marry her this year. Also Read: Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    "Disha and Tiger had been almost living together since Tiger began living apart from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha." "A long time had passed since they were together, and Disha began to feel this year that they should tie the knot," according to a source quoted by the entertainment portal.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split rumours, Jackie Shroff referred to them as "thick mates" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends." I've seen them hang around together. Not that I maintain tabs on my son's romantic life. That's the last thing I want to do: invade their privacy. But I have the impression that they are thick mates. They spend time together outside of work."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani was most recently featured in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his collection. Also Read: Bold photos: 7 times when Esha Gupta rocked in skimpy black outfits

