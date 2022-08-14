Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup: Is Akanksha Sharma the real reason? Here's what we know

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up reports have been making headlines for almost a month. According to the latest news, Tiger has allegedly moved on in his life with Akanksha Sharma.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together, according to many media reports. Although the two stars have remained silent about their rumoured separation, it was recently claimed that Tiger has moved on in his life with Akanksha Sharma. They collaborated on two music videos: 'Casanova' and 'I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0.'



Tiger, on the other hand, recently stated that he was not dating Akanksha. According to a new article published in a popular daily, Akanksha was not the reason Tiger and Disha split up. According to a source, Tiger was always close with Akanksha but only "fell in love" with her after his relationship with Disha ended. According to the article, Akanksha has only recently entered Tiger's life.

Tiger and Disha split up last month, according to the same publication, after the Heropanti star declined to marry her this year. Also Read: Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

"Disha and Tiger had been almost living together since Tiger began living apart from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha." "A long time had passed since they were together, and Disha began to feel this year that they should tie the knot," according to a source quoted by the entertainment portal.

In addition, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split rumours, Jackie Shroff referred to them as "thick mates" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends." I've seen them hang around together. Not that I maintain tabs on my son's romantic life. That's the last thing I want to do: invade their privacy. But I have the impression that they are thick mates. They spend time together outside of work."



