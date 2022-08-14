Shammi Kapoor death anniversary: The actor’s last film was with Ranbir Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor acted in more than 200 films throughout his career. In fact, his last film, 'Rockstar', was released three months after his death on August 14, 2011. The film starred him with his cousin-grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, and went on to become a hit.

Late actor Shammi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of his time. He not only had acting talent but was also known for his dance skills. Shammi Kapoor gave numerous superhit films in his career. Apart from this, he always remained in the news for his personal life. On August 14, 2011, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai; he was suffering from chronic kidney disease, and eventually succumbed to it.

Shammi Kapoor was born on October 21, 1931, in Mumbai as the second son of legendary actor, Prithviraj Kapoor. After birth, he was named Shamsher Raj Kapoor. Acting always came naturally to him, as it ran in his blood. In his career, he delivered several superhit films such as 'Junglee', 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha', 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Singapore', 'College Girl', 'Professor', 'China Town', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Teesri Manzil', 'Andaz', 'An Evening in Paris', and 'Brahmachari', among many others. He acted in some 50 odd films as the lead actor and 20 films as a supporting actor. Shammi Kapoor’s debut film ‘Jeevan Jyoti’ was released in the year 1953. As shocking as it may sound to you, the film was a flop at the box office.

He once decided to quit acting: 'Jeevan Jyoti', 'Rail Ka Dibba' and 'Gul Sanovar' were some of the early films of Shammi Kapoor’s career, all of which couldn’t be a success. His real recognition as an actor came with the 1957 film 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha'. There is a beautiful anecdote associated with this film. Reportedly, Shammi Kapoor had become so disappointed with his career that had made up his mind to leave the film industry. By then he was already married to Geeta Bali and she was a bigger star than him. One day he told his actor-wife that he is going to do the film 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha'; if this film also does not work then he will leave the film industry and would become a manager in a tea garden in Assam. However, Geeta Bali continued to encourage him and said that he will one day become a huge star. When the film was released, it become a hit and Shammi Kapoor's career skyrocketed from there.

Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali’s marriage: According to reports, Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali met on the sets of 'Coffee House'. After this, both worked together in 'Rangeen Raatein'. From there their love story started. Every night, Shammi Kapoor used to ask Geeta if she loved him and wanted to marry him. But she was not ready yet. One day, Geeta Bali said that they should get married, adding that she wants to get married the same day. Hearing this, Shammi Kapoor was a little surprised and asked Geeta how could this happen, to which she said that even Johnny Walker had married in a day. After listening to her, both reached Johnny Walker and told him that they are in love. Hearing this, Johnny asked them to go to the temple and get married. Both reached the temple and got married. Since there was no sindoor, Geeta Bali took out the lipstick from her bag, which Shammi Kapoor then used as a sindoor to fulfil the ritual. After marriage, they had two children - a son and a daughter. However, after ten years of marriage, Geeta Bali died. Her death broke Shammi Kapoor to limits. But, after a lot of pressure from family members, he married for the second time in 1969 to Neela Devi.

Shammi Kapoor’s last film: His last film was released in the year 2011, months after his death. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ which starred his cousin-grandson Ranbir Kapoor. The film has released in the theatres on November 11, three months after his death.