    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film gets U/A certificate; know details

    'Kushi' is one of the most-awaited romantic musical dramas that has already started to set its rule in the hearts of the audience with its amazing trailer and heart-winning songs. 

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

     It has indeed raised the audience's excitement to witness the desirable and fresh pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film. With so much anticipation around and almost a week left for the film to release, the makers have now shared an interesting update and have announced that the film has been certified with a "U\A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

    Kushi' has been made as a family entertainer and the "U\A" certificate given to the film is a big victory for the makers as it assured that the film can be enjoyed with the family. The runtime of the film is said to be of 2 Hours 45 Minutes.  The makers took to their social media and shared the news with captions,"It's a U/A for #Kushi ❤️🔥 September 1st is your family date in cinemas ❤️ 9 days to go  💥 @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth". The makers of Kushi are leaving no stone unturned to promote the musical extravaganza and recently, they kept a grand musical event on the eve of Independence Day, which was a grand success. Moreover, the lead cast is visiting different places to promote the film.

    Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. At the moment, Samantha is in the USA. She is receiving therapy for myositis. She hasn't, however, neglected her professional commitments. In New York City, she most recently participated in the Indian Independence Parade. She will now participate in a marketing activity in Texas. There, she will be promoting her upcoming film 'Kushi'.

