'Scam 2003' trailer out now: Witness Gagan Dev Riar's nuanced performance as Abdul Karim Telgi

The trailer of the much-awaited and highly anticipated series 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' was unveiled on August 22. Co-directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, the series features Gagan dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi.

The makers finally released the much-anticipated trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The highly anticipated crime-thriller show will see the story of the biggest stamp paper scam in India by Abdul Karim Telgi unfold. As the mastermind attempts to navigate hurdles to achieve success. The trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story didn't reveal who plays the mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi in the thriller series. The intense and gripping trailer, dropped on Tuesday evening, has divulged theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will essay the protagonist.

In the trailer, Telgi is saying yet another valid and hard-hitting impactful dialogue which goes, "Jis din aapne saamne wale ki zaroorat samajh li, samajh lo uss din aapne dhandha samajh lia." Telgi smiles as the pulsating signature theme of Scam 1992 kicks in in the background. The rest of the trailer shows the authorities trying to trace down Telgi.

The trailer ends with Telgi recording a person of authority (probably a politician) discussing a bribe with him and then storing the recorded tape on his shelf along with several others. He signs off at the end of the trailer, singing the title track of Samir Malkan's 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

While Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, the second instalment has got directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will premiere on Sony LIV on September 1 and got backed by Applause Entertainment. The scam of 2003 is one of the incidents which shocked the entire nation on a massive scale. It is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary' by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh. Acclaimed writer Kiran Yadnyopavit also developed the show along with Sanjay.

