Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship, marriage plans with Kiara Advani

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal are the latest guests at Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the chat show, Karan asked Sidharth about his relationship with Kaira Advani and their marriage plans. Continue reading to know what the ‘Shershaah’ actor said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately. The ‘Shershaah’ couple, for a very long time, has been rumoured to be dating. And now it looks like that two are official about it too; thanks to Sidharth’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’.

As one would expect from Karan Johar, the filmmaker asked one of his ‘students’ (read: Student of the Year actor) about his relationship status with Kiara Advani. While Sidharth Malhotra dodged some of the questions, he answered a few too. When Karan asked him, "Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about?" Sidharth replied saying, "Come on. See, he (Vicky Kaushal) was so secretive. And I should start telling my plans? It's all in my head. I am manifesting it today."

That is when Karan Johar interrupted him saying, "That you will marry Kiara Advani?" Sidharth said, "Not manifesting." "Is that a no or a yes?" Karan asked again to which Sidharth said, "A brighter happier future." But Karan was not ready to leave it just at that and once again asked him, "with Kiara Advani?" In response to this, Sidharth said, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."

Karan Johar then went on to show a clip of Kiara Advani’s soon-to-be-aired episode where she appears with her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor. Before playing the clip, Karan says to Sidharth Malhotra, "We met your girlfriend earlier," and then goes on to play it where he asks Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" To this, Kaira says, "I am not denying or accepting." Karan then asked her, "Are you close friends?" to which she said, "More than close friends."

Karan Johar also went on to ask Kiara Advani about her wedding plans, where she said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." In the episode that featured Sidharth Malhotra with Vicky Kaushal, the former went on to reveal that he has saved Kiara Advani’s number as ‘Ki’ in his phone.