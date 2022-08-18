Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship, marriage plans with Kiara Advani

    Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal are the latest guests at Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the chat show, Karan asked Sidharth about his relationship with Kaira Advani and their marriage plans. Continue reading to know what the ‘Shershaah’ actor said.

    Koffee With Karan 7 Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship marriage plans with Kiara Advani drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately. The ‘Shershaah’ couple, for a very long time, has been rumoured to be dating. And now it looks like that two are official about it too; thanks to Sidharth’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. 

    As one would expect from Karan Johar, the filmmaker asked one of his ‘students’ (read: Student of the Year actor) about his relationship status with Kiara Advani. While Sidharth Malhotra dodged some of the questions, he answered a few too. When Karan asked him, "Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about?" Sidharth replied saying, "Come on. See, he (Vicky Kaushal) was so secretive. And I should start telling my plans? It's all in my head. I am manifesting it today."

    ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Week 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film to be third flop in a row?

    That is when Karan Johar interrupted him saying, "That you will marry Kiara Advani?" Sidharth said, "Not manifesting." "Is that a no or a yes?" Karan asked again to which Sidharth said, "A brighter happier future." But Karan was not ready to leave it just at that and once again asked him, "with Kiara Advani?" In response to this, Sidharth said, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

    Karan Johar then went on to show a clip of Kiara Advani’s soon-to-be-aired episode where she appears with her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor. Before playing the clip, Karan says to Sidharth Malhotra, "We met your girlfriend earlier," and then goes on to play it where he asks Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" To this, Kaira says, "I am not denying or accepting." Karan then asked her, "Are you close friends?" to which she said, "More than close friends."

    Karan Johar also went on to ask Kiara Advani about her wedding plans, where she said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." In the episode that featured Sidharth Malhotra with Vicky Kaushal, the former went on to reveal that he has saved Kiara Advani’s number as ‘Ki’ in his phone.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports

    Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Liger song Aafat faces criticism over rape scene dialogue drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports

    14 years ago, it all started - Virat Kohli shares iconic moments of his career-ayh

    '14 years ago, it all started' - Virat Kohli shares iconic moments of his career

    High alert in Maharashtra's Raigarh district; Kalashnikovs found on boat adrift in sea

    High alert in Maharashtra's Raigarh district; Kalashnikovs found on boat adrift in sea

    DOLO-65O makers spent Rs 1,000 crores as freebies for doctors prescribing tablet: Supreme Court AJR

    DOLO-65O makers spent Rs 1,000 crores as freebies for doctors prescribing tablet: Supreme Court

    Woman burglar who robbed 100 houses nabbed in Ghaziabad gcw

    Woman burglar who robbed 100 houses nabbed in Ghaziabad

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon