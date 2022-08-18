Raksha Bandhan Week 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film to be third flop in a row?

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is failing to mint money at the box office, as per expectations. Will the film become the third consecutive flop for the actor after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' is seeing a dip in collections with each passing day. It has been a week since the film was released and so far it has not even managed to do business of Rs 50 crore. According to the initial figures on Wednesday, the film has made the lowest ever in seven days and is on the verge of becoming a flop. Looking at the performance of the film, it seems that soon it will also pile up at the box office like his two past films - 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj', that were released early this year. Check out how the film performed over a week’s time.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Raksha Bandha’ is a mass entertainer that shows the relationship between a brother and his sisters. The film was released at the festival of Rakhi. Going by the film’s topic and its release time, there were expectations that the film will receive good footfall from the audience. However, it seems difficult for the film to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark. It earned Rs 8.2 crores on the first day, Rs 6.4 crores on the second day, Rs 6.51 crores on the third day and Rs 7.05 crores on the fourth day (Sunday). But after this, the film's collection started declining and earned Rs 6.31 crores on the fifth day (Monday) and Rs 2.11 crores on the sixth day (Tuesday). On Wednesday, it did a business of Rs 1.70 crores. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

'Raksha Bandhan', made on a budget of Rs 70 crores, has made a total collection of Rs 38.28 crores, so far. At the same time, Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchhan Paandey', which came this year, has beaten 'Raksha Bandhan'. While 'Bachchan Pandey' earned Rs 13.21 crore on the first day, it collected Rs 47.98 crore in a week. However, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ proved to be a flop at the box office. And now, it looks like even ‘Raksha Bandhan’ might meet with the same fate. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Such was the condition of Akshay Kumar's last few films: Film opening day opening weekend first week hit or flop: Raksha Bandhan:

Opening day collection: Rs 8.20

Opening weekend: Rs 28.16

First week collection: Rs38.82

Hit or Flop? On the verge of flop Samrat Prithviraj:

Opening day collection: Rs 10.79

Opening weekend: Rs 39.40

First week collection: Rs 55.05

Hit or Flop? Flop

Bachchan Pandey:

Opening day collection: Rs 13.25

Opening weekend: Rs 36.17

First week collection: Rs 47.98

Hit or Flop? Flop Suryavanshi:

Opening day collection: Rs 26.29

Opening weekend: Rs 77.08

First week collection: Rs 120.66

Hit or Flop? Super Hit

