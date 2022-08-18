Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut ‘Liger’, starring Ananya Panday, is a few days from its release. But it looks like the film’s already in some ‘Aafat’. Its popular song that was released recently, ‘Aafat’, is facing criticism from fans over its lyrics that includes dialogue from a ‘rape scene’.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ is all set for its theatrical release on August 25. ‘Liger’ which marks the Hindi debut of the South superstar, has already been creating waves on social media, with its lad pair going out and about for the film’s promotions.

Recently, the makers of ‘Liger’ has also released its first track ‘Aafat’, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The peppy track, penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishq Bagchi, has become a sensation on the internet. But with its popularity, the song is also facing massive criticism from the audience.

The track’ Aafat’, the first song released by the ‘Liger’ makers, is being criticised for using a dialogue from a ‘rape scene’ that has been made a part of the song. The dialogue ‘Bhagwaan ke liye muje chod do' that has made its way to the song, has not gone down well with the listeners, with many raising objections over allegedly ‘casually’ using a ‘rape dialogue’.

One of the users of Reddit slammed the song, saying, " Liger song Aafat using a rape scene dialogue from old movies for.. aesthetics? Idk.". This was followed by another user commenting on ‘misogyny in both industries’, saying, "Disgusting, but what else can you expect from a marriage between a misogynist industry, and a super misogynist industry?". "Who in their right mind thought that it would be cool to put a dialogue from a rape scene into a modern song? Pathetic," wrote another user.

The song ‘Aafat’ has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. In all the languages, the dialogue has remained the same in Hindi. As for the original Hindi track, it has been sung by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishq Bagchi.

While the social media users are raising their objections over the song’s lyrics, it is not yet confirmed if the makers of ‘Liger’ would be changing the particular line in ‘Aafat’ or not.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of ‘Aafat’, which was released on August 6, has received more than 29 lakh likes on YouTube since its release. The song shows Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday sharing sizzling chemistry onscreen.