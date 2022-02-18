Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

Yesterday, February 17, we saw American comedian Pete Davidson make a comeback on Instagram after being away from the app for years. He has been hitting the headlines for two reasons for the last few months. First because of his new romance with Kim Kardashian and second because of his beef with Kim's ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye West slammed the comedian on his Instagram account. Fans wonder if that's why Pete decided to make a comeback on Instagram. Yesterday, again Kanye attack Pete Davidson on social media. In a series of Instagram posts, the rapper called out 'Skete', a hateful nickname given to the comedian by West.

In his first Instagram post, Kanye uploaded a photo of Pete wearing a red cap with the words 'make Kanye 2006 again' for a skit on Saturday Night Live. The words are from former President Donald Trump's election campaign slogan,' make America great again.'

Attached to the image, Kanye wrote, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" directing to Pete's skit where he asks Kanye to take medicine for his mental health.

In the following post, Ye uploaded a video of the same skit that had gone viral on the internet. Kanye called out Pete in his caption and wrote, "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback."

In his next post, Ye aka Kanye wrote, "Someone always telling you you’re crazy can drive someone crazy That’s the gaslighting That’s the harassment."

The rapper went on and wrote, "The liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years Page 6 TMZ and SNL are a gang That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years They are Godless God got me and God got our family Jesus has already one the victory And for everyone praying for me and my family Faith without works is dead Do something positive Say something publicly and positively while you still can."

The father of four added, "Our first amendment is merging into the 13th amendment in front of our eyes meaning our freedom of speech is being challenged Because when you say something against the liberal agenda they gang up and say you’re challenged Y’all gone stop calling me crazy Let’s see if page 6 and TMZ print that I said that they are Godless."



After a few hours, Kanye deleted all his posts from his Instagram page. Currently, Ye has only one past.

