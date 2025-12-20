Vicky Kaushal delivered an emotional highlight at the awards night as he dedicated his Best Actor win to his son, saying he hopes to make him proud one day. The heartfelt moment resonated deeply with fans.

During the awards function, Vicky Kaushal's winning moment came in the form of dedicating the Best Actor trophy to his son. The speech, full of emotions, entered instantaneously into the audience's hearts and turned what could otherwise have been just an evening of celebration into a bitter-sweet reminiscence on fatherhood, pride, and legacy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor Award to His Son

As Vicky walked to the podium to get a hold of his award, the applause turned into thunderous noise. But then, it was his words that really left the guy lost. Fighting back tears, he said that this award actually belongs to his son, and he one day hopes that his child will see his work and be proud of it. The sincerity in his voice made this moment unforgettably indeed, giving him a standing ovation.

“Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It’s a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I’m out of town after becoming a father. I’m sure when he grows up and watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad." said Vicky Kaushal.

In this beautiful speech, he revealed how fatherhood changed his life and restored perspectives regarding the world and cinema in him. He now feels that it carries a little more weight and serious responsibility with every role he accepts.

Best Actor Award for a Well-Deserved One

The award went for his highly praised performance that was highly regarded for its emotional depth and realistic portrayal. Fans and insiders in the industry also believe that this win for the young man represents yet another milestone for his ever-evolving career, showing yet again that he is one of Bollywood's most dependable performers.

Vicky Kaushal's dedication to his son turned an achievement earned in competition into a poignant lesson that success means so much more when shared with loved ones-making this moment all-the-more special.