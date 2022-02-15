  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    How much is Kim Kardashian worth? The brief answer is a lot. And the long answer? It involves a lot of zeros. So, let us decode her net worth

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    Kim Kardashian is always in the news because of her personal life and social media posts. The mother of four recently wished her fans and followers Valentine’s Day with some of her sexy pictures. 
     

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian’s fans have been gushing over her latest SKIMs’ bikini pictures. During the weekend, Kim was spotted with Pete Davidson as they were headed out for a romantic dinner date in Brooklyn’s Lilia Restaurant in New York.

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire. Kim runs businesses like KKW Beauty and SKIMS, which are significant contributors to her wealth, besides her reality show, endorsement deals, and various other minor investments.
     

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    Kim's SKIMS, a shapewear brand, doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion in nine months. In June 2020, the actress sold a percentage of her makeup brand for $200 million. According to Forbes, she still has the company's majority owner, which estimates her stake is worth about $500 million. ALSO READ: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

     

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    Forbes also reported that the ex-couple Kanye West aka Ye and Kim have $70 million in shared assets, including a few houses, $5 million worth of art, $3.2 million worth of jewellery, and $300,000 worth of livestock. Now, the exes are currently working toward a settlement agreement for splitting all of this.
     

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    It is said that Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.4 billion, and her annual income is around $80 million. ALSO READ: Who is Tracy Romulus? Know about Kim Kardashian’s friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation

    What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here RCB

    Kim first gained significant attention after an infamous sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J. Later, Kim and her mother Kris Jenner started their reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and the rest is history. ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay Pooja Hegde Beast song Arabic Kuthu now released watch drb

    Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Recent Stories

    DMK MLA felicitates Lavanya case accused outside jail; triggers outrage

    DMK MLA felicitates Lavanya case accused outside jail, triggers outrage

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings, CSK refrained from bidding for Suresh Raina? CEO Kasi Viswanath explains-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

    Money laundering case ED raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim s aides in Mumbai gcw

    ED raids fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's aides in Mumbai

    India a strategic partner says White House amid Russia Ukraine crisis gcw

    India a strategic partner, says White House amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Canada Protests: Justin Trudeau announce rarely-used emergency powers - ADT

    Canada Protests: Justin Trudeau announce rarely-used emergency powers

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon