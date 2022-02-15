What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

How much is Kim Kardashian worth? The brief answer is a lot. And the long answer? It involves a lot of zeros. So, let us decode her net worth

Kim Kardashian is always in the news because of her personal life and social media posts. The mother of four recently wished her fans and followers Valentine’s Day with some of her sexy pictures.



Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s fans have been gushing over her latest SKIMs’ bikini pictures. During the weekend, Kim was spotted with Pete Davidson as they were headed out for a romantic dinner date in Brooklyn’s Lilia Restaurant in New York.

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire. Kim runs businesses like KKW Beauty and SKIMS, which are significant contributors to her wealth, besides her reality show, endorsement deals, and various other minor investments.



Kim's SKIMS, a shapewear brand, doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion in nine months. In June 2020, the actress sold a percentage of her makeup brand for $200 million. According to Forbes, she still has the company's majority owner, which estimates her stake is worth about $500 million.

Forbes also reported that the ex-couple Kanye West aka Ye and Kim have $70 million in shared assets, including a few houses, $5 million worth of art, $3.2 million worth of jewellery, and $300,000 worth of livestock. Now, the exes are currently working toward a settlement agreement for splitting all of this.



It is said that Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.4 billion, and her annual income is around $80 million.