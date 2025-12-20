Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan has showered praise on Janhvi Kapoor, calling her the emotional backbone of the film. He revealed that bringing the story to life would have been impossible without her depth, dedication, and powerful performance.

Homebound streaked into the limelight, causing ripples for quite some time already. The radiant Janhvi Kapoor, unabashedly holding the Best Actress award for her mesmerizing performance two steps in front of director Neeraj Ghaywan, was an essential character to the film, according to him; not a moment of doubt can be spared about Janhvi's quintessential contribution since Janhvi kept the lifeblood of the story alive.

Homebound Director Neeraj Ghaywan Praises Janhvi Kapoor

Neeraj Ghaywan said, “I’m feeling so ecstatic to see Janhvi getting this award. It means a lot to me. Without you, this film would have been impossible.” He then reiterated Janhvi’s inherent portrayal of the Heart of Homebound. The film is his dream project and to serve her award this evening itself fills him with her happiness and makes him prouder than any other moment lived with Janhvi. Ghaywan reinstated the deepest bond of trust and unyielding creative efforts between both of them throughout their journey of Homebound.

Janhvi Kapoor Gave Her Heartfelt Dedication to the Director

“I’m extremely grateful to Neeraj Sir for seeing something in me that, on most days, I can’t see in myself," Janhvi kapoor stated.

“I think this man is a national treasure. He is hands down my favourite person… He makes me feel so seen, and I think that if you see this film or everything he’s made. One of the superpowers he has is that he makes people feel seen, which I think is a lost art in today’s day and age. You know what? I hope to god a part of him has been preserved." Janhvi explained.

Homebound is produced by Dharma Productions and has such an incredible team-the likes of Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Vipin Agnihotri to its credits, with Martin Scorsese being its executive producer. Leading star cast Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor have portrayed their performance lensed with lots of emotions and supported by Janhvi Kapoor, who makes the cut as one of the modeling actors of her kind.