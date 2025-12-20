Agastya Nanda has revealed that studying Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film Major Saab played a crucial role in shaping his performance in Ikkis. The young actor shared how observing discipline, emotional restraint.

Actor Agastya Nanda opened up about the technical preparations of his soon-to-release film, Ikkis, into which he drew heavily from his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's classic Major Saab. The young actor explained that studying the movie allowed him to dive deeper into the emotional and psychological requirements of his character.

Agastya Nanda Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Major Saab’ Helped:

According to Agastya, Major Saab was not merely a point of reference but rather an educational platform. He studied Amitabh Bachchan's representation of authority, restraint, and emotional control features. Against the strong military backdrop of the film, Agastya understood that they were both necessary tools to portray a character steeped in structure and responsibility credibly.

He added, "It was a lot of preparation with the right body language, the dialogue delivery, and mild expressions, which were the things Mr. Bachchan did in that film."

Agastya Nanda shared, “We took a lot of inspiration and have seen a lot of lovely films like Refugee, Major Saab, and Border, and these were classic Indian films. I would watch them for my own study. However, this is a different subject altogether; it has a different kind of segment of the army. I’m glad I got an opportunity to play a soldier. We’ve a rule at home that we don’t discuss movies. No one ever discusses what films we are doing, what scenes we’ve today, what are we going to do next. That’s a dining table rule, So, of course, they know about the film, and they’re excited. But as a family, they are like, ‘Figure it out,’ kind of guidance."

“I’m extremely grateful that Dinu sir supported me at a time when my first film didn’t really work… but to me, this is my last chance to prove myself. I’ve treated it like that. This film for me is not just a film, it’s very personal. I’ve only learnt that from Sriram sir - he doesn’t do anything that isn’t organic to him. That purity is inspiring." Said the actor.

Despite being Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya said that with such references, he respects as opposed to feeling the burden. For him, his grandfather's work is an avenue for learning, not a field for comparison. Therefore, it was about learning cinema through Major Saab rather than copying it.

Agastya Nanda is still carving for himself identity as a serious actor with 'Ikkis'. His thought-out preparation and openness to learning from the old performances are a sign of his commitment to his growth. The anticipation is now very high among the fans to see how these influences surface on screen when the film comes out.