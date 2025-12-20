The Dhurandhar actor responded to Hrithik Roshan’s remarks on political sensitivities in films, emphasizing that historical events like 26/11 cannot be ignored. He highlighted the responsibility of cinema to reflect reality while handling these.

A Dhurandhar actor has reacted to Hrithik Roshan's recent comments that he feels uncomfortable with politics and sensitive themes in cinema, opening a whole new can of worms in the film fraternity. The actor addressed that certain history cannot be washed away, although political narratives could be uncomfortable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar Actor Responds to Hrithik Roshan’s Remarks On Politics

The actor retorted that events like the 26/11 out of the experienced history of India. "26/11 happened. You can't pretend it didn't. Cinema reflects society and its painful or complex realities. To remind these events doesn't mean glorifying them," the actor said. According to him, it just means recalling them wisely.

Dhurandhar actor responds to Hrithik Roshan’s remarks saying, “This is very subjective. There are some things that you would prefer, and I wouldn’t and vice versa, As far as the political aspect goes, these are all research things. Even if you take into consideration the 26/11 attack, you can’t deny that. It had happened, and the voice notes of handlers and terrorists were there on the screen. It literally gives you goosebumps, and at the same time, disheartens you as a person… what exactly have they done."

“There were so many hostages inside. When everything was happening through the media perspective, we couldn’t realise what those people were going through. Just that voice note which has been portrayed on screen makes you empathise immediately. You start wondering, what if you were there at that point of time? Empathising is very important." he explained.

“I was watching Ranveer on the monitor, and the moment the shot got over, I went to him and gave him a tight hug," Danish shared. “The way he transitioned emotionally throughout the scene was incredible."

He explained about the silent devastation Ranveer showed in his eyes. “There’s this feeling that we could have saved it, we could have avoided this attack. That guilt, that helplessness - it was all there without him saying a word. All these emotions were clearly shown in his eyes. He played it so beautifully."