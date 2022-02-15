Kim Kardashian wishes Valentine’s Day in black and pink bikinis; spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date

While Kim Kardashian was out on Valentine’s Day dinner with Pete Davidson, her ex-husband Kanye West took to social media said he has faith they (Kim and Ye) will get back together; claims the fur coat she wore on dinner date was brought by him. Kanye also reportedly called it quits with Julia Fox after dating for two months.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day wishes for fans has been nothing less than steamy. The American Reality TV star knows how to get the temperature soaring, merely by posting her pictures. And when it is a day like Valentine’s Day, you expect nothing but some steamy stuff coming your way! While many may have hoped for Kim Kardashian to put up a post for her boyfriend Pete Davidson, she did not really disappoint by sharing hot and bold pictures of her in black and pink bikinis, flaunting her curvy body. ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Kim Kardashian’s fans and followers across the globe have been gushing over her SKIMs’ bikini pictures, what added to the excitement was when she was spotted celebrating the day of love with Pete Davidson. The two had headed out for a romantic dinner date in Brooklyn’s Lilia Restaurant, in New York on Saturday night. ALSO READ: 10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian (41) glittered in in a sparkling fur coat, a matching silver floor-length dress with thigh-high boots. She held the hand of her 28-yer-old lover as she appeared to be happily in love. Pete, on the other hand, was dressed in a flannel shirt, casual jeans, a brown Carhartt jacket and black and white sneakers. ALSO READ: Who is Tracy Romulus? Know about Kim Kardashian’s friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation

Image: Kanye West/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's estranged ex-husband, Kanye West had a little something to say about the fur coat she wore on her date night with Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper put up Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s picture from their dinner night, claiming that the coat she brought was brought from him. ALSO READ: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

Image: Kanye West/Instaagram