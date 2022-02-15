  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian wishes Valentine’s Day in black and pink bikinis; spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    While Kim Kardashian was out on Valentine’s Day dinner with Pete Davidson, her ex-husband Kanye West took to social media said he has faith they (Kim and Ye) will get back together; claims the fur coat she wore on dinner date was brought by him. Kanye also reportedly called it quits with Julia Fox after dating for two months.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day wishes for fans has been nothing less than steamy. The American Reality TV star knows how to get the temperature soaring, merely by posting her pictures. And when it is a day like Valentine’s Day, you expect nothing but some steamy stuff coming your way! While many may have hoped for Kim Kardashian to put up a post for her boyfriend Pete Davidson, she did not really disappoint by sharing hot and bold pictures of her in black and pink bikinis, flaunting her curvy body.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    While Kim Kardashian’s fans and followers across the globe have been gushing over her SKIMs’ bikini pictures, what added to the excitement was when she was spotted celebrating the day of love with Pete Davidson. The two had headed out for a romantic dinner date in Brooklyn’s Lilia Restaurant, in New York on Saturday night.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian (41) glittered in in a sparkling fur coat, a matching silver floor-length dress with thigh-high boots. She held the hand of her 28-yer-old lover as she appeared to be happily in love. Pete, on the other hand, was dressed in a flannel shirt, casual jeans, a brown Carhartt jacket and black and white sneakers.

    Image: Kanye West/Instagram

    Image: Kanye West/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's estranged ex-husband, Kanye West had a little something to say about the fur coat she wore on her date night with Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper put up Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s picture from their dinner night, claiming that the coat she brought was brought from him.

    Image: Kanye West/Instaagram

    Image: Kanye West/Instaagram

    Kanye West, in his post, wrote: "I don't have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative," Ye wrote in all caps. "I'm not giving up on my family I bought this coat for Kim before SNL I thought it was particularly special I have faith that we'll be back together. ... Sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family happy Valentines. My family means more to me than any other accomplishment in life. (sic)."

    Kanye West reportedly called it quits with Julia Fox whom he had been dating for less than a couple of months. Reports suggested that the two would continue to remain good friends. Amidst all of this, Kanye  put up another picture of a black car filled with red flowers. The car had "My vision is Krystal Klear" written on it -- the 'Ks' hinting at Kim Kardashian. Ruslan, San Diego based rapper commented on Kanye's post saying how he loved that Ye "dropped these at Kim's".

