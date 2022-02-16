  • Facebook
    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Kanye West’s trilogy documentary was released on Wednesday, February 16. Here are few things that were not expected in Act 1 of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

    Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    OTT biggie Netflix released the much-awaited series ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, a biopic of rapper Kanye West, on Wednesday, February 16. The biopic gives an insight into Kanye’s life from the times when a young Kanye, who goes by the moniker ‘Ye’, is waiting to become the superstar who prepares to change the world while he is shown struggling in the younger days.

    For Ye fans, the first part of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which has had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, is an incredible fly-on-the-wall insight into a superstar in waiting, a man struggling to catch a break, even as he prepares to change the world.

    For those who are not really fans of Ye, the first part of the trilogy will come off as the story of a fresh-faced boy who is likeable with so-far hidden powers on an inescapable path to the dark side. But, those who neither like him nor hate him, will find moments that will show insight into Kanye West’s creative process.

    Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’s co-makers Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah have kept a lot of details and content for the second and third part of the trilogy which comprises another 18 years of Kanye’s life. While the first part is out, here are five things that were not expected from the series.

    Kanye West’s mother rapping: Kanye West’s mother, Donda, played an important role in his life and in his journey to success. Donda was a school teacher by profession whose wisdom was impressive. She knew that her son, Ye, would go on to become a superstar but at the same time, his ego will bring him troubles. In one of the footage, she is seen saying, “If you remember to stay on the ground, you can be in the air all at the same time.” Donda also goes on to raps a few lines of ‘Like Son, Like Mother’.

    Struggling with his image: Kanye West struggled a lot to bag a record deal with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. Jay-Z’s record label had made its recognition for its heavy beats and street attitude. Even though Kanye was working with Jay-Z as a producer, was routinely side-lined as a potential rapper. The now-famous rapper struggled hard to be taken seriously as a rapper.

    Kanye West’s fridge insides: The first part of  Kanye West’s biopic trilogy gives a snake peek into his refrigerator as well. It shows two glimpses of his fridge – one which has some jars that contain things you eat when you run out of capers and the other where a half-empty bottle of Zinfandel is shown.

    The dental retainer: Superstars-in-the-making often has habits that could be shabby. But seeing Kanye West leaving his dental retainer lying around felt like expecting Dwayne Johnson to never flush or Tracey Emin to not change the bedsheets. In Act 1 of the trilogy, viewers meet the 22-year-old Kanye whose dental aligners can be found everywhere while Act 2 will show his dental surgery.

    Meanwhile, Kanye West and Julia Fox have reportedly split after dating for nearly two months. After his breakup news was out, Kim Kardashian's ex-estranged husband, Ye said that he is sure that Kim and he will once again get back together. Kim had filed for divorce from Kany last year. While she is dating Pete Davidson, her marriage ( and now the split) with Kanye continues to make headlines.

