Kiara Advani gives a sneak peak into her vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra [PHOTOS]

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently on a dreamy vacation, sharing their quality time with fans through social media. While twinning in stylish outfits, the couple's getaway has become a hot topic. Meanwhile, Kiara is busy filming "War 2" alongside Hrithik Roshan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently soaking up the sun on a vacation in an undisclosed destination. The couple has been relishing their quality time together, and Kiara recently shared a glimpse of their holiday, sending fans into a frenzy. They were spotted twinning in coordinated outfits, with Kiara looking effortlessly chic in a white ensemble, while Sidharth complemented her style in a sleek black outfit. The couple was seen shopping, and they even gave fans a sneak peek of their looks before heading out. The photo quickly went viral, generating excitement among their followers.

In other news, a video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani from the sets of "War 2" has surfaced online. Currently filming for the spy thriller in Italy, the duo was reportedly shooting for a romantic song. In the leaked footage, Hrithik was dressed in denim with a white tee and a checked shirt, while Kiara wore a stylish pink dress.

“War 2” serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “War,” which starred Hrithik as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a rogue RAW agent, alongside action star Tiger Shroff in dual roles. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for hits like “Pathaan” and “Fighter.” Although Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce the project, both Hrithik and Jr. NTR have confirmed their involvement.

Jr. NTR is rumored to portray the villain in the film. During a recent interview, he discussed his acting style, noting that it differs from that of Ayan Mukerji, who is directing. He mentioned that while shooting for "War 2," Ayan was unsure of what to expect, as he aimed to draw out a specific performance from him. Jr. NTR conveyed that he had told Ayan about his instinctive acting approach, assuring him that something would emerge naturally during filming. He added that Ayan typically prefers thorough preparation, unlike his own more spontaneous style, and acknowledged that Aditya Chopra supported their differing methods.

"War 2" is reportedly targeting a release on Independence Day 2025.

