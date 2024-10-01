Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani gives a sneak peak into her vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra [PHOTOS]

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently on a dreamy vacation, sharing their quality time with fans through social media. While twinning in stylish outfits, the couple's getaway has become a hot topic. Meanwhile, Kiara is busy filming "War 2" alongside Hrithik Roshan

    Kiara Advani gives a sneak peak into her vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently soaking up the sun on a vacation in an undisclosed destination. The couple has been relishing their quality time together, and Kiara recently shared a glimpse of their holiday, sending fans into a frenzy. They were spotted twinning in coordinated outfits, with Kiara looking effortlessly chic in a white ensemble, while Sidharth complemented her style in a sleek black outfit. The couple was seen shopping, and they even gave fans a sneak peek of their looks before heading out. The photo quickly went viral, generating excitement among their followers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    In other news, a video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani from the sets of "War 2" has surfaced online. Currently filming for the spy thriller in Italy, the duo was reportedly shooting for a romantic song. In the leaked footage, Hrithik was dressed in denim with a white tee and a checked shirt, while Kiara wore a stylish pink dress.

    Kiara Advani gives a sneak peak into her vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra [PHOTOS] ATG

    “War 2” serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “War,” which starred Hrithik as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a rogue RAW agent, alongside action star Tiger Shroff in dual roles. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for hits like “Pathaan” and “Fighter.” Although Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce the project, both Hrithik and Jr. NTR have confirmed their involvement.

    Jr. NTR is rumored to portray the villain in the film. During a recent interview, he discussed his acting style, noting that it differs from that of Ayan Mukerji, who is directing. He mentioned that while shooting for "War 2," Ayan was unsure of what to expect, as he aimed to draw out a specific performance from him. Jr. NTR conveyed that he had told Ayan about his instinctive acting approach, assuring him that something would emerge naturally during filming. He added that Ayan typically prefers thorough preparation, unlike his own more spontaneous style, and acknowledged that Aditya Chopra supported their differing methods.

    "War 2" is reportedly targeting a release on Independence Day 2025.

    ALSO READ: BREAKING: Govinda shoots himself accidentally with own revolver; rushed to hospital

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora shares FIRST Instagram post father Anil Mehta's death; Read on ATG

    Malaika Arora shares FIRST Instagram post father Anil Mehta's death; Read on

    Mallika Sherawat once said big heroes in Bollywood asked her to meet at night; read on RBA

    (WATCH) Mallika Sherawat once said big heroes in Bollywood asked her to meet at night; read on

    Shocking: Jr NTR fan dies from heart attack during Devara screening in theater NTI

    SHOCKING! Jr. NTR fan dies from heart attack during Devara screening in theater

    BREAKING Govinda shoots himself accidentally with own revolver; rushed to hospital ATG

    BREAKING: Govinda shoots himself accidentally with own revolver; rushed to hospital

    Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma to participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's how she REACTED ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma to participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's how she REACTED

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Siddique remains absconding despite SC's interim bail, awaits formal notice to appear for questioning dmn

    Kerala: Siddique remains absconding despite SC's interim bail, awaits formal notice to appear for questioning

    Navratri 2024: 5 Traditional bhoog ideas to honor Maa Durga NTI

    Navratri 2024: 5 Traditional bhoog ideas to honor Maa Durga

    Malaika Arora shares FIRST Instagram post father Anil Mehta's death; Read on ATG

    Malaika Arora shares FIRST Instagram post father Anil Mehta's death; Read on

    Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide in Jhansi, cites extreme work pressure anr

    Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide in Jhansi, cites extreme 'work pressure'

    Mallika Sherawat once said big heroes in Bollywood asked her to meet at night; read on RBA

    (WATCH) Mallika Sherawat once said big heroes in Bollywood asked her to meet at night; read on

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon