WWE : Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

The American Dream connected with the loyal WWE fans well. But the baby face could soon shock fans with a heel turn. Reasons why it could happen.

Cody Rhodes has made a striking comeback stint to WWE after his time in AWE. The wrestler has looked so mature in almost every aspect in comparison to his first WWE stint. The American Dream connected with the loyal WWE fans well and also had a remarkable Wrestlemania run, beating Roman Reigns and his historic title reign. But the baby face could soon shock fans with a heel turn.

No Friends

The WWE is slowly giving subtle hints about Cody Rhodes’ heel turn. The first reason for his turning into a villain can be his losing friends while being a champion. In a recent RAW episode, CM Punk made the point that Rhodes has been losing friends left, right, and center after winning in Wrestlemania. It might be time to get into an alliance, win some friends, and become selfish.

Boring baby face

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in March 2022 and has been running as a baby face. It's almost three years now, and fans are getting the same energy from Cody's character. It might be time to witness something fresh in the character of the American Dream. This is one of the reasons why Cody Rhodes turning heel rumors are high.

Facing John Cena

John Cena's retirement tour will likely involve one last shot at the WWE title, giving him a chance to become a historic 17-time champion. Now the WWE will not touch Cena's character as it has mostly been a baby face. However, to make things more interesting, they could put up a heel Cody Rhodes to fight Cena in a championship feud.

Alliance with the Rock

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Rock hinted towards an alliance with Cody Rhodes. Now if that happens, the WWE Champion will most likely turn to a heel character. This is because the Rock himself has been a heel character since his return to WWE before last year's Wrestlemania.

