WWE: Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

The American Dream connected with the loyal WWE fans well. But the baby face could soon shock fans with a heel turn. Reasons why it could happen.

WWE : Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Cody Rhodes has made a striking comeback stint to WWE after his time in AWE. The wrestler has looked so mature in almost every aspect in comparison to his first WWE stint. The American Dream connected with the loyal WWE fans well and also had a remarkable Wrestlemania run, beating Roman Reigns and his historic title reign. But the baby face could soon shock fans with a heel turn.

No Friends

The WWE is slowly giving subtle hints about Cody Rhodes’ heel turn. The first reason for his turning into a villain can be his losing friends while being a champion. In a recent RAW episode, CM Punk made the point that Rhodes has been losing friends left, right, and center after winning in Wrestlemania. It might be time to get into an alliance, win some friends, and become selfish.

Boring baby face

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in March 2022 and has been running as a baby face. It's almost three years now, and fans are getting the same energy from Cody's character. It might be time to witness something fresh in the character of the American Dream. This is one of the reasons why Cody Rhodes turning heel rumors are high.

Also Read: WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Deliberately Tried To Injure Their Opponents

Facing John Cena

John Cena's retirement tour will likely involve one last shot at the WWE title, giving him a chance to become a historic 17-time champion. Now the WWE will not touch Cena's character as it has mostly been a baby face. However, to make things more interesting, they could put up a heel Cody Rhodes to fight Cena in a championship feud.

Alliance with the Rock

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Rock hinted towards an alliance with Cody Rhodes. Now if that happens, the WWE Champion will most likely turn to a heel character. This is because the Rock himself has been a heel character since his return to WWE before last year's Wrestlemania.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Sunny Deol to promote 'Jaat' during the match; read on RBA

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Sunny Deol to promote 'Jaat' during the match; read on

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal says, "Honoured beyond words!" after PM Modi applauds for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal says, "Honoured beyond words!" after PM Modi applauds for his role as Chhatrapati

Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch at Maha Kumbh; Deets inside MEG

Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch at Maha Kumbh; Deets inside

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating rumours RBA

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating rumours

Recent Stories

Worst Fruits for Diabetes Patients High Sugar Fruits to Avoid RBA

Dangerous Fruits for Diabetics: Which Fruits to Avoid?

PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri-Inspired lehengas to try THIS wedding season NTI

PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri-Inspired lehengas to try THIS wedding season

NBA : Top 5 Rated Moments of Legend Lebron James

NBA: Top 5 Rated Moments of Legend Lebron James

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

SS Rajamouli to Atlee: 10 Indian directors with zero flop movies NTI

SS Rajamouli to Atlee: 10 Indian directors with zero flop movies

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon