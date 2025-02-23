Telangana: Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel

SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams, along with officials from Singareni Collieries, returned after inspecting the collapsed portion tunnel, in which at least eight workers are feared trapped.

Telanana Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel faced a setback early on Sunday morning as teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) encountered severe challenges in accessing the collapsed section of the tunnel.

"There's no chance to go to the spot inside the tunnel. It has completely collapsed and mud is reaching up to the knees. We will have to take another step," an SDRF official said.

SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams, along with officials from Singareni Collieries, returned after inspecting the collapsed portion tunnel, in which at least eight workers are feared trapped.
Telanana Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel AJR
On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in at the 14th km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.

In response, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the site, while an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, part of the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, was placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to support the rescue efforts, said the army.

The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a Medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance, three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi told ANI, "A very bad incident happened in the SLBC tunnel. The roof collapsed here. Around 60 people were working. Except 8, all others have come out safely without any serious injuries."

"145 people have come from NDRF, Hyderabad, 120 people have come from SDRF, they are trying their best to save them... Oxygen is going inside the tunnel. There is water inside, a 100 HP pump is coming to remove water and a big 250 KV generator is also coming... Every effort is being made to save their lives," he added.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilised its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

The situation is being closely monitored by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Infantry Division HQ, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, civil authorities, and other rescue teams.

The Indian Army said remains committed to swift and effective disaster response, bringing its specialised capabilities and manpower to aid in life-saving operations. The rescue mission is underway, with efforts focused on ensuring the safe evacuation of all trapped workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi lays foundation for Rs.2,850 Cr biopolymer plant in Kumbhi, boosting jobs and sustainability

CM Yogi lays foundation for Rs.2,850 Cr biopolymer plant in Kumbhi, boosting jobs and sustainability

CM Yogi unveils Rs.1622 Cr projects in Lakhimpur, lays foundation for Gola Gokarnath corridor

CM Yogi unveils Rs.1622 Cr projects in Lakhimpur, lays foundation for Gola Gokarnath corridor

Ganga's unique bacteriophages kill germs 50X faster, reveals Padma Shri Ajay Sonkar

Ganga’s unique bacteriophages kill germs 50X faster, reveals Padma Shri Ajay Sonkar

Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram. Here's how the incident unfolded ddr

Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram, WATCH viral videos of public outrage

'Not being racist, but I'm not recommending anyone to go to India': Viral Reddit post on KIIT sparks debate ddr

'Not being racist, but I'm not recommending anyone to go to India': Viral Reddit post on KIIT sparks debate

Recent Stories

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act' shk

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act'

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto February 23 2025 AJR

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 23: CM Yogi lays foundation for biopolymer plant

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels MEG

Hair Loss in Men: Lesser-Known causes of rapidly increasing Gazepine levels

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon