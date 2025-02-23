5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

Some wrestlers find WWE too limiting, but TNA gave them the spotlight they deserved. From Christian Cage to Bobby Lashley, here are five superstars who had a better career in TNA.

WWE has long been the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, not every superstar finds success there. Some wrestlers, despite their talent, struggle to break through the creative constraints or get lost in the shuffle. However, for a select few, leaving WWE turned out to be the best decision of their careers. Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling provided them with the platform to showcase their true potential, gain championship success, and connect with fans on a deeper level. Here are five wrestlers who had a better career in TNA than in WWE.

#5 Christian Cage

Christian had a strong tag team stint with Edge in the WWE. However, he never really grew out of that story and made it big solo. Despite having high potential, the Canadian superstar didn't make it big in WWE. Leaving WWE turned out to be a big move for Christian as he won titles and gave incredible matches, especially with Samoa Joe. Christian left TNA in 2008 and rejoined WWE.

#4 Mickey James

Mickey James has been on and off in WWE. In her early stint during the first decade of 2000, she was doing well. But it was in TNA that she became one of the lead female wrestlers. However, her constant switching didn't settle well with fans, and she could never reach her potential.

#3 Scott Steiner

The physical persona had an underwhelming stint early in WWE. His feud with Triple H was one of the most disastrous in his wrestling career. However, TNA signed him later and made him the face of the company. Scott Steiner had his best work during his TNA stint and is now one of the legends of Impact Wrestling.

#2 Teran Tiffany

The WCW manager became a wrestler in the World Wrestling Entertainment company. However, her short stint didn't lend her a long role in the company. When she moved to TNA, Teran Tiffany became a female wrestler sensation. Her performances in the ring and beauty bode well with the fans.

#1 Bobby Lashley

Vince McMahon backed Bobby Lashley for the longest he did to a youngster back then. However, despite a strong push, Lashley lacked promo skills. He then moved to TNA, where he was given more freedom to organically portray himself. With time, the superstar got better. His second stint with WWE was also better.

