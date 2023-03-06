Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences

    Apart from movies, at certain times, even celebrities hit the headlines because of their controversial statements. There is no hiding the fact that people scrutinize celebrities closely, so whatever they speak becomes a talking topic or controversy.

    Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    We all want to live the lavish lifestyles that celebrities enjoy, want to know all of their secrets and everything about them, and pay more attention when they open up about their personal lives.

    Let us look at the nine times when celebs openly spoke up about their disturbing and painful sexual abuse experiences during media interactions and interviews which were an eye opener to their fans globally.

    ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy

    1. Khushbu Sundar:

    Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-turned-politician, in her chat with Barkha Dutt, revealed that her father started abusing her sexually at the tender age of 8. According to Khushbu Sundar, "My father was a man who thought it was his right to beat up his wife, beat up his kids, and sexually abuse his only daughter. The sexual abuse started when I was just 8 years old. I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15."

    2. Deepika Padukone:

    The Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone, openly admitted to getting molested when she was only 14 – 15 years old. Talking about the details of the incident, Deepika said, "My mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me. I could have, at that point, ignored it and pretended like it did not happen. I turned back, followed this person, and caught him by the collar. I was 14, in the middle of the street. I slapped him and walked away."

    3. Sonam Kapoor:

    Sonam Kapoor hits the headlines for her fashionable looks now and then. Meanwhile, the actress opened up that she has been a victim of sexual abuse at the age of 13. The shocking incident happened at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. Talking about the same, Sonam said, "There was a man who came from behind and just held my breasts like that. And obviously, I did not have breasts at that time. I started shaking and shivering. I did not know what was going on. I started crying right there."

    4. Sushmita Sen:

    The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, opened up on getting molested at an award function by a 15-year-old boy. However, she did not let the molester escape that easily. Reportedly, she quickly grabbed him by his neck, pulled him out of the crowd, and warned him of dire consequences.

    5. Swara Bhasker:

    Swara Bhasker disclosed that she was groped at the Rajkot airport during the shoot of the Salman Khan starrer film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo despite the security. When experienced actor Anupam Kher came to her rescue at the time of the unfortunate incident, that situation got resolved.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    6. Kalki Koechlin:

    Kalki got sexually assaulted when she was only nine-year-old. But she used her platform to advocate for victims today and encourage them to step up and fight back.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

    7. Bipasha Basu:

    In an old interview, Bipasha disclosed that she got molested at a nightclub in Mumbai while promoting Jism.’ As per the reports, Bipasha entered a nightclub with John. A stranger fondled her. Then, he attempted to escape from the spot. Nonetheless, she caught him and then beat him badly.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    8. Piyush Mishra:

    Veteran actor Piyush Mishra opened up about a traumatic incident from his early life when he got sexually assaulted by a female relative some 50 years ago. The incident happened when he was in the seventh standard. He said, "That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life. It took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women and some are men who are now well-established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody or hurt anyone."

    9. Akshay Kumar:

    Not only girls but boys, too, are subjected to sexual harassment and molestation, according to Akshay Kumar. "When I was six, I was on my way to my neighbor's house when the lift man touched my butt," Akshay remarked during a conference on women's safety, recalling an event from his childhood. He added, "I was agitated and informed my father. He made a police report. The liftman turned out to be a history-sheeter."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    ALSO READ: Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar spills details on how she got 'sexually abused' by her father

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar spills details on how she got 'sexually abused' by her father vma

    Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar spills details on how she got 'sexually abused' by her father

    Veteran singer Janet Jackson's nephew TJ clarifies stance post ridiculing his aunt performance; know details vma

    Veteran singer Janet Jackson's nephew TJ clarifies stance post ridiculing his aunt performance; know details

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release vma

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed vma

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed

    Recent Stories

    CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 positions at crridom.gov.in; know pay scale, selection process - adt

    CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 positions at crridom.gov.in; know pay scale, selection process

    Shraddha Walkar-like murder case in Chhattisgarh: Husband chops wife's body into pieces; detained AJR

    Shraddha Walkar-like murder case in Chhattisgarh: Husband chops wife's body into pieces; detained

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23, LIV vs MUN: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United 7-0; here are the mind-blowing records that were scripted-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool demolishes Man United 7-0; here are the 'mind-blowing' records that were scripted

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon