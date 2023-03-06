Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences

Apart from movies, at certain times, even celebrities hit the headlines because of their controversial statements. There is no hiding the fact that people scrutinize celebrities closely, so whatever they speak becomes a talking topic or controversy.

1. Khushbu Sundar:

Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-turned-politician, in her chat with Barkha Dutt, revealed that her father started abusing her sexually at the tender age of 8. According to Khushbu Sundar, "My father was a man who thought it was his right to beat up his wife, beat up his kids, and sexually abuse his only daughter. The sexual abuse started when I was just 8 years old. I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15."

2. Deepika Padukone:

The Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone, openly admitted to getting molested when she was only 14 – 15 years old. Talking about the details of the incident, Deepika said, "My mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me. I could have, at that point, ignored it and pretended like it did not happen. I turned back, followed this person, and caught him by the collar. I was 14, in the middle of the street. I slapped him and walked away."

3. Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor hits the headlines for her fashionable looks now and then. Meanwhile, the actress opened up that she has been a victim of sexual abuse at the age of 13. The shocking incident happened at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. Talking about the same, Sonam said, "There was a man who came from behind and just held my breasts like that. And obviously, I did not have breasts at that time. I started shaking and shivering. I did not know what was going on. I started crying right there."

4. Sushmita Sen:

The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, opened up on getting molested at an award function by a 15-year-old boy. However, she did not let the molester escape that easily. Reportedly, she quickly grabbed him by his neck, pulled him out of the crowd, and warned him of dire consequences.

5. Swara Bhasker:

Swara Bhasker disclosed that she was groped at the Rajkot airport during the shoot of the Salman Khan starrer film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo despite the security. When experienced actor Anupam Kher came to her rescue at the time of the unfortunate incident, that situation got resolved.

6. Kalki Koechlin:

Kalki got sexually assaulted when she was only nine-year-old. But she used her platform to advocate for victims today and encourage them to step up and fight back.

7. Bipasha Basu:

In an old interview, Bipasha disclosed that she got molested at a nightclub in Mumbai while promoting Jism.’ As per the reports, Bipasha entered a nightclub with John. A stranger fondled her. Then, he attempted to escape from the spot. Nonetheless, she caught him and then beat him badly.

8. Piyush Mishra:

Veteran actor Piyush Mishra opened up about a traumatic incident from his early life when he got sexually assaulted by a female relative some 50 years ago. The incident happened when he was in the seventh standard. He said, "That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life. It took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women and some are men who are now well-established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody or hurt anyone."

9. Akshay Kumar:

Not only girls but boys, too, are subjected to sexual harassment and molestation, according to Akshay Kumar. "When I was six, I was on my way to my neighbor's house when the lift man touched my butt," Akshay remarked during a conference on women's safety, recalling an event from his childhood. He added, "I was agitated and informed my father. He made a police report. The liftman turned out to be a history-sheeter."

