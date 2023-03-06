Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar spills details on how she got 'sexually abused' by her father

    Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-politician in the South film industry, has shockingly revealed that she got sexually abused by her father right from her childhood in a recent interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt.

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Khushbu Sundar, the senior actress-turned-politician, is highly active in her acting and political careers. The celebrated star, who always made headlines with bold opinions and statements on women's rights, recently took charge as a new member of the National Women's Commission.

    In a recent chat with the iconic senior journalist Barkha Dutt for her YouTube channel, Khushbu Sundar made unexpected and shocking revelations about her disturbed childhood. The actress-politician also revealed that she got sexually abused by her father when she was just eight years old.

    In her chat with Barkha Dutt, the senior actress revealed that her own father started abusing her sexually at the tender age of 8. According to Khushbu Sundar, her father was someone who thought it is okay and right to beat up his wife and kids and sexually abuse his only daughter.

    Elucidating on the same, Khushbu said, "When a child gets abused, it leaves a scar for life. It is not about a girl or a boy. My mother went through the most abusive marriage. My father was a man who thought it was his right to beat up his wife, beat up his kids, and sexually abuse his only daughter. The sexual abuse started when I was just 8 years old. I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15."

    She added, "I feared that my mother might not believe me. I have seen her in an environment where the husband is equal to God, no matter what. But, at the age of 15, I thought that it was enough. I began revolting against him. I was not even 16, and my father left us with whatever we had. We did not even know where the next meal will come from."

    The actress-politician acted in a full-fledged role in the 2021-released Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Khushbu Sundar played a pivotal role in the project, thus reuniting with the superstar after a very long gap. She was in a cameo appearance in Varisu, the recently released Thalapathy Vijay starrer, in the end credits of the film.

