Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy

While pregnancy is a topic that has gotten discussed a lot, very rarely do celebs open up about their pregnancy struggle. From Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, here are the five celebrities who spoke about their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy.

We are looking at the five renowned celebrities in the industry from TV czarina and Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor to TV star Debina Bonnerjee and several others, who bravely spoke up about their multiple failed attempts at IVF for pregnancy.

Ekta Kapoor: Ekta Kapoor became a mother through surrogacy. But she had once shared a post, that spoke about her trying to get pregnant through an IVF procedure but failing.

Debina Bonnerjee: TV actress Debina Bonnerjee has openly spoken about her pregnancy struggle. She is now a mother of two daughters. She could conceive her first child after four failed attempts at IVF. She could naturally conceive the second time.

Namita Thapar: In an episode of Shark Tank India, judge Namita Thapar spoke about two failed attempts at infertility treatments. She explained how she could naturally conceive the first time. After her first pregnancy, she did not conceive for three to four years, hence opted for infertility treatment. However, both were unsuccessful.

Mahhi Vij: TV actress Mahhi Vij in an old interview with an entertainment portal opened up on her failed attempts at IVF. She also revealed that Tara was their last attempt which clicked.

