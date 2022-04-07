KGF star Yash's new avatars from #KGFVerse becomes hit in no time

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 7:44 PM IST

    Rocky Bhai, the hero of the K.G.F. series, was a fantastic figure for the Indian audience. And the character's popularity has only grown, with fans going wild in anticipation of Chapter 2. The producers keep the fanbase alive by bringing the world to 'KGFverse,' where Yash fans may explore and experience Rocky Bhai's Duniya - 'KGFverse' in the Metaverse.

    The sequel to 'K.G.F.' is the most anticipated picture since Chapter 1, and the teaser has raised anticipation. Setting records even before its debut, both in India and internationally, with the most views in the shortest amount of time, the fastest pre-bookings, and the fastest sale of 1000 NFT Tokens in India.

    Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next

    The KGFverse is a digital avatar-based environment created for these followers. The creators allowing the fan community to construct a series of virtual landscapes and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse, which will be revealed in sections in the coming days. 

    Starting with El-Dorado tokens (the book on which the K.G.F. franchise is based), fans may join an exclusive club that grants them access to avatars, props, property tracts, and other movie artefacts in the form of NFTs. Members will also get access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops, and the option to attend in-person movie events.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece

    K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. 

    Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 7:44 PM IST
