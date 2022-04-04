Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece

    KGF: Chapter 2 has also seen tremendous interest in countries like the UK and US, with tickets selling like hotcakes, even during the booking stage. And now is Greece too; read on
     

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    KGF 2 is no more merely a pan-India film; the enthusiasm has spread beyond the country's borders, causing tremors worldwide. Chapter 2 is the first South Indian film to be released in Greece, and it has sparked huge interest in nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States, with tickets selling like hotcakes even during the pre-booking stage.

    Since the first film, fans have become antsy and can't wait for the sequel to enter theatres. Even before its release, the film is breaking records.

    KGF will be released in Greece in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kanada, and Hindi, while it will be released in four languages in Italy: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Canada. It is the most significant achievement of any regional film to leave such a large worldwide imprint.

    The film is planned to be released in the United States on April 13th, and advance bookings have already begun. Along with the United States, the film will be distributed in South America in all South Indian languages. 

    KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. 

    Hombale Films, a pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

