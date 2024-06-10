Kerala: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act

The case was filed in Kozhikode's Kasaba police station after the kid's mother submitted a complaint saying that Jayachandran sexually abused the youngster while using an existing family conflict as a pretext.

Malayalam film and television star Koottickal Jayachandran is facing a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charge after a molestation accusation was filed against him. According to reports, the minor's dad claimed that Jayachandran sexually abused a four-year-old youngster while taking advantage of an existing quarrel.

According to sources, based on the child's mother's accusation, the Kasaba police have charged Jayachandran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath

The mother claimed in her complaint that the actor molested her four-year-old daughter by using a family feud.

After taking note of the complaint, Kasaba police went to the complainant's house and recorded the minor's testimony at the request of the District Child Protection Unit.

Jayachandran has yet to give an official statement. Police have initiated an inquiry, and the actor has yet to be detained. The detectives have declined to release further details about the case since it involves a juvenile.

Also Read: Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

Jayachandran began his career as a mimicry artist before becoming a well-known television presenter on series such as Jagathy versus Jagathy and Comedy Time.

He played a significant role in Drishyam and has appeared in several successful films, including Njaan, Oru Second Class Yathra, Lakshyam, Naradhan, My Boss, and Detective.

Latest Videos