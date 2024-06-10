Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act

    The case was filed in Kozhikode's Kasaba police station after the kid's mother submitted a complaint saying that Jayachandran sexually abused the youngster while using an existing family conflict as a pretext.

    Kerala Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Malayalam film and television star Koottickal Jayachandran is facing a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charge after a molestation accusation was filed against him. According to reports, the minor's dad claimed that Jayachandran sexually abused a four-year-old youngster while taking advantage of an existing quarrel.

    According to sources, based on the child's mother's accusation, the Kasaba police have charged Jayachandran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath

    The mother claimed in her complaint that the actor molested her four-year-old daughter by using a family feud.

    After taking note of the complaint, Kasaba police went to the complainant's house and recorded the minor's testimony at the request of the District Child Protection Unit.

    Jayachandran has yet to give an official statement. Police have initiated an inquiry, and the actor has yet to be detained. The detectives have declined to release further details about the case since it involves a juvenile.

    Also Read: Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

    Jayachandran began his career as a mimicry artist before becoming a well-known television presenter on series such as Jagathy versus Jagathy and Comedy Time.

    He played a significant role in Drishyam and has appeared in several successful films, including Njaan, Oru Second Class Yathra, Lakshyam, Naradhan, My Boss, and Detective. 

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony RBA

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt's niece Ssmilly Suri claims cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from films RKK

    SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt's niece Ssmilly Suri claims cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from films

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai RBA

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan ATG

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Modi 3.0: Ram Mohan Naidu from Andhra youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Bihar oldest in cabinet gcw

    Modi 3.0: Ram Mohan Naidu from Andhra youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Bihar oldest in cabinet

    Sundarbans to Kahurangi: 7 largest National Parks in the World ATG

    Sundarbans to Kahurangi: 7 largest National Parks in the World

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony RBA

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    Think Brown Bread is healthy? Think again! Health risks revealed vkp

    Think Brown Bread is healthy? Think again! Health risks revealed

    Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon