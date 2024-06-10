Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

Bollywood actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked in several web series was found dead in her Mumbai flat, with the cops suspecting she died by suicide. Actress' neighbours informed them after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat.

Noor Malabika Das, an actor, was discovered dead in her Mumbai residence on Monday, police said. According to ANI, they assume she committed suicide.

The actress, a former air hostess, costarred with Kajol in the judicial drama The Trial, which premiered in 2023. The actor was allegedly 37 and from Assam.

According to ANI, Noor Malabika Das' neighbours alerted police after noticing a bad odour emanating from her flat, and her corpse was recovered in a decayed condition' from her Lokhandwala residence.

ANI tweeted on Monday, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police,The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."

According to a Mid-Day story, authorities retrieved Noor Malabika Das' body from her Lokhandwala residence on June 6. During the residence search, the cops reportedly seized medications, her cell phone, and her journal. According to the report, after a panchnama, the body was transferred to Goregaon's Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem.

According to reports, despite efforts to contact her relatives, no one responded, so the police gave her last rites on Sunday with the help of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed dead in the city.

“We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway,” an officer told media.

Noor Malabika Das's close friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, told the outlet, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."

Noor Malabika Das appeared in several Hindi films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh. She appeared in The Trial alongside Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta.