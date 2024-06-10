Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

    Bollywood actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked in several web series was found dead in her Mumbai flat, with the cops suspecting she died by suicide. Actress' neighbours informed them after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Noor Malabika Das, an actor, was discovered dead in her Mumbai residence on Monday, police said. According to ANI, they assume she committed suicide.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress, a former air hostess, costarred with Kajol in the judicial drama The Trial, which premiered in 2023. The actor was allegedly 37 and from Assam.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to ANI, Noor Malabika Das' neighbours alerted police after noticing a bad odour emanating from her flat, and her corpse was recovered in a decayed condition' from her Lokhandwala residence.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    ANI tweeted on Monday, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police,The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a Mid-Day story, authorities retrieved Noor Malabika Das' body from her Lokhandwala residence on June 6. During the residence search, the cops reportedly seized medications, her cell phone, and her journal. According to the report, after a panchnama, the body was transferred to Goregaon's Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem.

    article_image6

    According to reports, despite efforts to contact her relatives, no one responded, so the police gave her last rites on Sunday with the help of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed dead in the city.

    article_image7

    “We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway,” an officer told media.

    article_image8

    Noor Malabika Das's close friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, told the outlet, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Noor Malabika Das appeared in several Hindi films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh. She appeared in The Trial alongside Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai RBA

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan ATG

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan

    Actor Yuva Rajkumar and wife Sridevi Byrappa seek divorce amid alleged strain in marriage vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Yuva Rajkumar and wife Sridevi Byrappa seek divorce amid alleged strain in marriage

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4' RBA

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4'

    Kanchana 4: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Raghava Lawrence's film? Read THIS RBA

    Kanchana 4: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Raghava Lawrence's film? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing AJR

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2 ATG

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32? RBA

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32?

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0 anr

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 best places in India to celebrate ATG

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 best places in India to celebrate

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon