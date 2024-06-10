 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath

At PM Modi's oath ceremony, Mukesh Ambani & Shah Rukh Khan's ORS sip sparks buzz. Netizens praise health-conscious move & SRK's recovery

Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan caught sipping ORS at PM Modi's oath ceremony, sparking social media buzz

Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan

Netizens praise the duo for choosing ORS over sugary drinks, citing health benefits and SRK's recent heat stroke

Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan

Mukesh Ambani's simple attire contrasts with SRK's dapper black ensemble, capturing attention despite the humble drink

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar

SRK's heartwarming hug with Akshay Kumar also steals the limelight, breaking the internet with their camaraderie

Pre-wedding of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted enjoying Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash aboard a cruise ship few days back

