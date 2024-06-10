Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani bond over Rs. 31 ORS at PM's oath

Entertainment
At PM Modi's oath ceremony, Mukesh Ambani & Shah Rukh Khan's ORS sip sparks buzz. Netizens praise health-conscious move & SRK's recovery
Netizens praise the duo for choosing ORS over sugary drinks, citing health benefits and SRK's recent heat stroke
Mukesh Ambani's simple attire contrasts with SRK's dapper black ensemble, capturing attention despite the humble drink
SRK's heartwarming hug with Akshay Kumar also steals the limelight, breaking the internet with their camaraderie
Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted enjoying Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash aboard a cruise ship few days back