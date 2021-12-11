  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details

    After having a grand shadi, newly married couple  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai. Here's where the couple will be staying now. Read to know further details. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
    Post having a grand wedding in the presence of their family and friends, newly wedded pair Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have come to Mumbai and are all ready to move to their new sea-facing home in Juhu. There are rumours doing roundabouts that the couple has rented a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai.

    According to the Times of India, report the couple will be stepping into their luxurious apartment on Saturday. The construction work of their new home has been completed. It was in July when the couple had rented  the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building. Katrina shall be performing the  Graha Pravesh rituals at their dreamy home today.

    It is interesting to note that  Katrina and Vicky shall become neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They reside in the same building with their one-year-old child Vamika and own two floors.As per reports, the couple will be leaving for their honeymoon in the Maldives.

    They will also hold a reception at Mumbai’s Hotel Taj Lands End, where many Bollywood stars will be seen.  To keep their wedding a secret the pair had made a lot of security arrangements so that no photos from their wedding went viral on social media. Even though tight security was there, photos of Vicky and Katrina was seen on social media from the decked up luxurious venue of  Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur.  Very soon after the wedding, the couple posted official photos as newlyweds to not disappoint their fans. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are officially married: Not Maldives, newlyweds are going to Europe for 60 days

    The actress enjoys a fan following of 58.5 million. She posted the first photo with her husband with a caption that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”  It is interesting to note that Katrina's wedding photos have garnered  10 million impressions in 24 hours. Isn't that brilliant? Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
