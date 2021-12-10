  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are officially married: Not Maldives, newlyweds are going to Europe for 60 days

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
     SAY WHAT! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all set for 2-month long Europe vacay for their honeymoon; here's what we know

    On Thursday, Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began their new journey together as husband and wife as they got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in front of family and close friends.
     

    A few hours after the wedding, the newlyweds (Katrina and Vicky) posted a series of photographs from their special day on social media pages. They have seen them holding hands in the pictures while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple captioned the pictures on their individual Instagram accounts.
     

    Now we have learned that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be heading on a 2-month long Europe tour for their honeymoon. Yes, it is not Maldives or Ranthambore; it will be an exotic vacation in beautiful European countries.  Also Read: What is Katrina Kaif's REAL age? Deepika Padukone once took a dig asking for her passport

     

    The newlywed will be jetting off to Europe for their honeymoon for 60 days long vacay, but before that, they will be finishing their pending work commitments. This honeymoon plan was reportedly Vicky's idea as he wanted to recreate a Bollywood-themed, long holiday. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge locations to road trips like in the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara to roaming around beautiful alps like in Chandni. 

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a lavish and private affair with a heavily guarded marriage venue, making it challenging for the media or fans to sneak peak. Katrina and Vicky opted for Sabyasachi wedding collection. The bride donned a red bridal lehenga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani

