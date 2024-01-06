'Merry Christmas' Exclusive: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on working with each other for the first time

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming drama film 'Merry Christmas' is going to hit the big screens soon. Ahead of the film's release, the cast and crew of the film landed in Delhi and held a press conference where they asked questions related to the film. Aisanet Newsable was present at the conference and noted that the film is Katrina and Vijay's debut collaboration, and the two discussed their first experience working together.

Katrina Kaif on working with Vijay Sethupathi

"It was a wonderful experience. I think Vijay sir is one of the finest performers in the film industry, I was very excited when I got to know that I was going to do a film with Vijay Sir. I was very fascinated by his thought process and discussions and the fact that he gave a lot of space to the actors. It was interesting to see how Vijay Sir understands the character and the scenes. One thing I was very surprised about was when I saw the final film and I saw 'Merry Christmas' on the big screen. I didn’t expect what I saw between mine and Vajay Sir’s character. It came unexpected even to me so I’m hoping that the audience also has the same reaction."

Also read: Watch: Throwback to when 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide

Vijay Sehealthy on working with Katrina Kaif

"Vijay Sethupathi said that he met Katrina for the first time in Sriram (director) sir’s office. I was told she is going to come in the afternoon for the film discussion. I have seen her films and she has been in the industry for two decades and I like her a lot so I was very scared that I was going to work with her and thought how is everything going to happen? I had questions about whether Katrina would be cooperative or not but while I spoke to her and we all had a discussion, it was so healthy and sensible. She likes to speak more and listen more and everything more."

About 'Merry Christmas'

Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' is an upcoming Indian thriller film. The film, which was shot in both Hindi and Tamil, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on July 12, 2024.