Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

After a long time, this is an exciting piece of news for the Gal Gadot fandom. Gal Gadot is returning to the Fast and Furious franchise in the upcoming film Fast X. The movie will see the actress reprising her role as Gisele Yashar.

As the ardent Fast & Furious film franchise fans would know, Gal, long before she was Diana Prince, accompanied Vin Diesel, aka Dom, on one of his adventurous missions and won all the hearts. It was in 2009 when Gal made her way into the franchise as Gisele Yashar with Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the franchise. But her character died saving her love interest Han Lue in Fast & Furious 6.

According to a global entertainment portal, the Fast and Furious series, the next installment, Fast X, which has generated curiosity ever since its announcement, will premiere in May 2023. It will bring back much of the main cast except for the noted filmmaker Justin Lin, who has directed 5 Fast and Furious franchise movies.

Fast X will introduce a new villain. 'Aquaman' film fame Jason Momoa will essay the role of the antagonist and villain in the film. But while Momoa is about to make his Fast & Furious debut for the first time now, his fellow Justice League star is about to make her return.

According to the global entertainment portal's sources, Gal Gadot will return to the Fast & Furious franchise Fast X. This film will release in theatres by 2023. While Gadot has starred in Wonder Woman, Red Notice, and Death on the Nile over the last few years, her role as Gisele Yashar in the 2009 hit film Fast & Furious is what launched her career.

In Fast Five (2011), her character develops a romantic relationship with Han Lue, played by Sung Kang. But then, in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), we saw how Gisele gets killed in an attempt to save her lover, Han. Since the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's character died in Fast & Furious 6. It is a surprise to learn that she is, making her comeback for Fast X. It will be interesting to see how those previous events play into Gadot’s return as Gisele and contribute to the upcoming film. Fast X will arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023.