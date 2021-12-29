  • Facebook
    Kashi Film Festival: Hema Malini turns Goddess Durga, does dance-drama on stage

    Bollywood actress Hema Malini created magic with her performance at the Rudraksha Convention Centre during the Kashi Film Festival.

    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
    Actress turned-politician Hema Malini was in Varanasi at the Kashi Film Festival, where she mesmerized everyone with her dance performance. Hema Malini's dance-drama was based on Shiva-Durga, and Mahishasura Mardini, which captivated the audiences. This play has a beautiful song, music, and classical dance presentation. During this, the Rudraksha Convention Centre echoed the slogan of Har Har Mahadev. Hema also received a standing orientation at the end of her dance performance.

    Besides, Hema Malini, on the second day of this film festival, Bhojpuri star and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan was seen performing on the song Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Anupam Kher, producer Mangat Pathak and others attended the film festival. 

    The film festival showed Akshay Kumar's hit film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha film. In the event, people talked about the journey from the cultural, mythological and historical heritage of Varanasi to the modern city.

    It is reported that the Film festival is to be held in future too. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said there could be no better place for the film festival than Kashi. He congratulated Uttar Pradesh Government, thanked them for organizing this film festival.

    A few days ago, Hema talked about the renovation and redevelopment work of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, she said, "This change was very difficult. This shows his [Prime Minister Modi's] farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura.”

    She also added, “Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan, who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple.” Talking about developing a significant temple in the sacred town (Mathura). “A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi-ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and the river Ganga can be seen directly from the temple.”

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 11:41 AM IST
