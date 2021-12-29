  • Facebook
    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor’s marriage with Dimple Kapadia?

    Veteran actress, Mumtaz, had revealed that she was shocked when Rajesh Khanna informed her of his decision to marry Dimple Kapadia, who was still right months away from her debut film’s release.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    Rajesh Khanna was the first ‘superstar’ of Bollywood who royally ruled the industry with his charming looks and stellar performances. Fondly known as ‘Kaka’, Rajesh Khanna entered the film industry with his debut movie ‘Aakhri Khat’. Since then, there was no stopping for the actor as he delivered 15 solo hit films between 1969 to 1971. He continues to be the undisputed king of the Hindi film industry.

    From Anand to Kati Patang, Aradhana, Haathi Mere Sathi and more, there are numerous successful films of Rajesh Khanna that have entertained his fans and does it even today. Among the many leading ladies that he shared the screen space with, fans loved his pairing with Mumtaz, the most.

    But did you know that when Rajesh Khanna informed Mumtaz of his decision to marry Dimple Kapadia, the actress (Mumtaz) had a rather shocking decision? As per media reports, Mumtaz had once revealed that the reason why she was shocked at Rajesh Khanna’s decision to marry Dimple Kapadia was that during those days, he was said to be in love with the actress ‘Anju Mahendru’. Rajesh and Anju had dated for a very long time. Mumtaz thought that the two would eventually marry each other, however, Rajesh Khanna decided to marry Dimple Kapadia instead. And thus, with that decision of his, Mumtaz was taken by a surprise.

    It was not simply Mumtaz but many others from the industry who were surprised at his decision. Mumtaz said that when one fine morning Rajesh Khanna announced his marriage with Dimple Kapadia, who was still some eight months away from her debut film and was also younger than him in age, everyone was left in a shock. Rajesh Khanna breathed his last on July 18, 2012. The actor was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. However, his health started to deteriorate in 2011.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
