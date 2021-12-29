  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s first ‘Superstar’

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is legendary actor Rajesh Khanna’s 80th birth anniversary today, on December 29. Here are some unknown facts about the late actor, fondly called ‘Kaka’ that his fans cannot miss out on.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Born on December 29, 1942, had Rajesh Khanna would be alive today, he would have turned 80 today. However, while he may not be present among us anymore, but his memories live within each of his fans even today. Rajesh Khanna was the first actor who was given the title of ‘Superstar’ for his gigantic fan following and the back-to-back films that the actor gave throughout his career. Interestingly, the actor shares his birthday with Twinkle Khanna, his elder daughter who also turns 48 today. Presenting to you are seven lesser-known facts about ‘Kaka’ that made him the superstar that he was!

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    It was in the year 1965 when Filmfare and United Producers jointly organized a talent hunt. It was this talent hunt wherein Rajesh Khanna was first noticed, further marking his entry into the Hindi film industry.

    ALSO READ: Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Like many Bollywood actors, Rajesh Khanna had also changed his name. He was born as ‘Jatin Khanna’ but it was on the behest of his uncle that he decided his name from ‘Jatin’ to ‘Rajesh’. His name gained so much popularity back in the days, thanks to his stardom, that most parents kept their children's name after his in the 1980s.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Given his popularity and craze among women during his era, Rajesh Khanna had received several letters from women that were written in blood. Not just that, his white fiat would be turned into red colour with lipstick marks, every time the actor left his car alone.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    There have been reports that Rajesh Khanna and actress Anju Mahendru were very much in love with each other. Theirs was a relationship that went on for roughly seven years. Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry the actress but since she was not ready for it, the two parted ways.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Eight months before her Bollywood debut ‘Bobby’, Dimple Kapadia opposite Rishi Kapoor, tied the knot with Rajesh Khanna. Dimple Kapadia was a budding actress when she married Rajesh Khanna. She was also a huge fan of his. The couple has two daughters – Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    Legendary singers RD Burman and Kishore Kumar were very thick friends of Rajesh Khanna. The actor shared a great bond with the two.

    ALSO READ: Did Mehmood slap Akshay Kumar's father in law Rajesh Khanna? (Throwback)

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 7 lesser known facts about Bollywood first Superstar drb

    The popularity and stardom of Rajesh Khanna were such that a film was also made on him by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The film was titled 'Bombay Superstar in 1974’. Cut to present, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is in talks with Farah Khan to shoot a biopic of Rakesh Khanna’s life.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks SCJ

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why SCJ

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar's wife SCJ

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar's wife

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks SCJ

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor’s 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon