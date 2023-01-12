Shehzada trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan impresses as action hero, Kriti Sanon stuns in Allu Arjun film remake

Finally, after a long wait and anticipation, the fans and audiences are in for a treat. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada trailer is out. Makers have unveiled the trailer today.

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with stellar acting chops in his recent films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has become a globally prominent Bollywood superstar.

His acting graph and performances so far has proven his mettle and credibility as a versatile performer that can pull off any diverse kind of role smoothly with finesse and nuance. Today, he is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. He is an actor and global superstar who needs no further introduction.

Before the release of the trailer today, the makers and stars had been teasing audiences and fans constantly with the stills, posters, and looks of the lead stars from the film. Nonetheless, it successfully piqued the curiosity of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon fans across the globe. After Luka Chuppi (2019), Shehzada marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Shehzada, the film is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada, the film, is a big gift, especially for the fans of Kartik and Kriti, who had been eagerly waiting to see them together on the screens.

The trailer gives glimpses of Bantu (Kartik Aaryan). Bantu is a guy that lives in a middle-class family. Paresh Rawal plays the role of his father. He says, "Roz das das ande pelta hai naashte me. Murgiya thak gayi hai. Isko lawyer ban na hai ya bouncer." On this, Bantu replies, "Dono." There is a backstory that Valmiki (Paresh Rawal) changes both the kids during their birth back in their childhood so that he lives with the real son and heir of the Jindal family Bantu (Kartik Aaryan), and his brainless son lives in the palace like a prince aka Shehzada. Overall the trailer has a mix of emotions, action, dramedy, emotional backstories, and exceptional performances by the cast. The makers have in a way teased the audiences yet given nothing much away.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

