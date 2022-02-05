Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out

Image: epicstories.in, Ashiya Shaikh/Instagram

Actor Karishma Tanna got married to Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on Saturday in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The couple had been dating for a while now and had decided to seal their relationship with marriage.

The first picture of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, after they became Mr and Mrs, is out on social media. In the picture, Karishma is wearing a powder pink lehenga with a full sleeve blouse. Her husband, Varun wore an off-white sherwani with cream coloured-safa.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married at a star-rated hotel in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The couple’s mandap was a dreamy set up with the backdrop of the sea and sunset.

The pre-wedding ceremonies for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera kickstarted from Thursday with Haldi as their first ceremony. This was followed by the Mehendi ceremony that was held on Friday. For their Haldi ceremony, Karishma Tanna opted for a white slip-on kurta and a sharara while Varun was seen in two outfits – a white kurta-pyjama first and then a white dhoti.

On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, Karishma Tanna donned a pretty yellow-coloured lehenga. She accessories her hair with fresh flowers, Rajasthani jewellery and kept her open. As for Varun, he was seen in a pinkish-maroon Kurta-Pyjama set with a full sleeve jacket of the same colour and print.

Several videos of the couple dancing at their Mehendi ceremony were also doing rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Karishma Tanna is seen dancing with her girl pals. Varun, on the other hand, gave a solo performance for his ladylove. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s relationship started after they met through a common friend. They dated for a while after which they got engaged last year.

