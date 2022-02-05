  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out

    Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with Varun Bangera on Saturday in Mumbai.

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: epicstories.in, Ashiya Shaikh/Instagram

    Actor Karishma Tanna got married to Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on Saturday in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The couple had been dating for a while now and had decided to seal their relationship with marriage.

    The first picture of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, after they became Mr and Mrs, is out on social media. In the picture, Karishma is wearing a powder pink lehenga with a full sleeve blouse. Her husband, Varun wore an off-white sherwani with cream coloured-safa.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married at a star-rated hotel in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The couple’s mandap was a dreamy set up with the backdrop of the sea and sunset.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink

    Check out their first picture as Mr and Mrs here:

    The pre-wedding ceremonies for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera kickstarted from Thursday with Haldi as their first ceremony. This was followed by the Mehendi ceremony that was held on Friday. For their Haldi ceremony, Karishma Tanna opted for a white slip-on kurta and a sharara while Varun was seen in two outfits – a white kurta-pyjama first and then a white dhoti.

    On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, Karishma Tanna donned a pretty yellow-coloured lehenga. She accessories her hair with fresh flowers, Rajasthani jewellery and kept her open. As for Varun, he was seen in a pinkish-maroon Kurta-Pyjama set with a full sleeve jacket of the same colour and print.

    Several videos of the couple dancing at their Mehendi ceremony were also doing rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Karishma Tanna is seen dancing with her girl pals. Varun, on the other hand, gave a solo performance for his ladylove. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s relationship started after they met through a common friend. They dated for a while after which they got engaged last year.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy" drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

    Lata Mangeshkar health update Doctors say singer condition is critical put on ventilator again drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctors say singer’s condition is critical; put on ventilator again

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok drb

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi unveils Statue of Equality in Hyderabad commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya-dnm

    PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya

    UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy" drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

    India vs Windies/West Indies 2021-22, series preview: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma aims to begin full-time ODI captaincy in style against Caribbean force

    Lata Mangeshkar health news updates singer hospital fans prayers

    Lata Mangeshkar health news: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon