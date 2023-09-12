Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film garners more than Rs 550 crores globally

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller pan-Indian film Jawan is doing extraordinary business at the box office. On the global market, the film has already crossed the Rs 550-crore mark. Jawan is becoming an unstoppable force at the global box office and is creating new records by breaking pre-existing ones.

    Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan is a riot at the box office. The action-thriller has hit the coveted Rs-550 crore mark within the worldwide gross box office collections. In the domestic market, the maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar's directorial has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. 'Jawan' has become the third Bollywood film in 2023 to cross the Rs 300-crores mark in India.

    ‘Jawan’ is a box office winner. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 74.50 crore across all languages in India. The film went on to witness the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by minting Rs 129.06 crore worldwide. According to trade reports, on Day 5, September 11, 'Jawan' earned Rs 30 crore in India. Hence, the total collection in India now stands at Rs 316.16 crore. Meanwhile, 'Jawan' had an overall 32.85 per cent occupancy on Sunday, September 10.

    On the other hand, at the global level, 'Jawan' has already crossed the Rs 550-crore mark at the box office, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala. Meanwhile, Box Office Worldwide reported, "Film should also cross 575 cr worldwide gross if not 590 crore."

    'Jawan' was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is in an extended cameo.

    The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features SRK in a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made a big debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

