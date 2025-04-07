user
Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun-filled weekend get-together with friends and family, including Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Kunal Kemmu, sharing playful moments and adorable pictures.


 

ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

It looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a get-together at her residence over the weekend, and fans are loving the glimpse into the fun-filled afternoon.

The gathering included close friends and family -- Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of adorable pictures from the mini party, giving fans a sneak peek of their chilled-out Sunday.

In the first photo, the group is seen sitting around a dining table, smiling for the camera. Kareena looked stylish in an orange tank top and white pants. Neha Dhupia, sitting beside her, wore a comfy denim dress. Soha looked elegant in a white full-sleeved top and black pants, while Kunal Kemmu sported a white T-shirt and red cap. Angad Bedi was seen in a white shirt and jeans.

One photo showed Kunal in a swimming pool, while another funny one captured him balancing a spoon on his nose during lunch. In another fun snap, Kunal had a white towel over his face and posed beside Angad Bedi -- a playful nod, it seems, to Soha's role in the upcoming horror film Chhorii 2.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha captioned the post "Sunday reset" with a heart emoji.

Fans quickly dropped comments like, "Wow, so many favourites," and "Beautiful pictures." One even joked, "That 6th pic with the towel looks like Kunal is promoting Chhorii 2."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. The film will also star Ayushmann Khurrana. 

ALSO READ: Manasi Ghosh crowned WINNER of Indian Idol Season 15 after thrilling finale, wins big

