Manasi Ghosh crowned WINNER of Indian Idol Season 15 after thrilling finale, wins big

Indian Idol 15 Winner: Manasi Ghosh from Kolkata has become the winner of 'Indian Idol 15'. She surpassed the other 4 finalists Sneha Shankar, Shubhojit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devade, and Priyanshu Dutta to win this season. Find out what she got for winning...

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

The grand finale of 'Indian Idol 15' took place over two days, featuring stunning performances by the top 6 contestants.

Sunday marked the second day of the grand finale, featuring thrilling performances from the top 5 finalists of 'Indian Idol 15'.


Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, and Subhajit Chakraborty emerged as the final three contestants in 'Indian Idol 15'.

Finally, the makers of 'Indian Idol 15' declared Manasi Ghosh as the winner after an intense and emotional finale.

Manasi Ghosh received ₹25 lakh as prize money and a brand new car as part of her victory on 'Indian Idol 15'.

Manasi Ghosh had previously participated in 'Superstar Singer Season 3' before making her mark as the winner of 'Indian Idol 15'.

