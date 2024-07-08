Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kareena Kapoor beats Monday blues as she shares beach vacay pics in swimsuit and striped shirt

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying a vacation with her family. On Monday, she posted a photo hinting at all the fun she's having this vacation.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to be on holiday with her family. At least that's what her most recent social media photo implies. On Monday, she posted a gorgeous mirror selfie on Instagram, teasing her admirers about having fun on the first day of the work week.

    In the photo, Kareena wore a bright striped white top. She appeared to be wearing a green bikini underneath the blouse, which she paired with black sunglasses and a very holiday-appropriate top knot.

    A huge beach (or is it the sky?) could be seen behind her in the photo. The post's caption simply read, "is it monday (sic)?"

    Kareena Kapoor came to Instagram last week to showcase a series of sun-kissed pictures on a sandy beach in London. The actress may be seen wearing a blue dress and black sunglasses. However, in one of the photos, we can see a shirtless Saif Ali Khan going without Kareena's mobile camera. Kareena playfully captioned the shot, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber."

    Kareena  is now vacationing in London. She was accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two children, Taimur and Jeh. The picture-perfect family and their travel blogs have us all hooked on our Instagram accounts. The Crew actress recently gave her followers a sneak preview of her day out with her baby, Taimur.

    Kareena's message comes as fans lament her absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Neither she nor her actor husband, Saif Ali Khan, were visible at any pre-wedding events the Ambani family recently organised.  

