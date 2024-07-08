Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Justin Bieber's look was for THIS much

Entertainment
Justin Bieber made headlines around the world for his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai on July 5.
Fans were surprised to see the singer rocking a minimalistic look instead of dressing up in a traditional ensemble. While his look was minimalistic, it was incredibly expensive.
Reports suggest, he wore a Marni jacket priced between $1,500 to $3,000, and paired it with Willy Chavarria Bad Boy Track Pants costing around $440.
Complementing his attire, Bieber wore Ralph Lauren boxers and accessorized with Acne Studios Patchwork Leather Boots retailing at $1,200.
He wore Alien Scarlet Glasses at $271, and a New Era Los Angeles Angels cap priced at $45
Altogether, his understated look for the night amounted to nearly $5,000.
Bieber flew into Mumbai via a private jet to perform at the exclusive pre-wedding celebrations. He performed hit songs, including "Baby," "Sorry," "Peaches," and "Love Yourself".
According to media reports, Bieber was paid an estimated $10 million for the private concert.
The pre-wedding festivities that began in March with the couple hosting multiple celebrations. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, will officially tie the knot on Friday, July 12.