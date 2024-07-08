Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know

    Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil rejected Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming from Coolie. As per reports, the makers had met Fahadh for Coolie and discussed the matter with him in detail. However, here's what happened next

    Did Fahadh Faasil reject Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth is slated to appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated flick Coolie. There has been a lot of talk about the film, as fans anxiously await the highly anticipated collaboration between the famed filmmaker and Thalaivar. According to recent reports, the team has already begun shooting for the film and plans to provide more details shortly. 

    It has been rumoured that the film's producers approached Fahadh Faasil about a role in the movie. Things didn't work out between them, and the Pushpa series actor had to turn down the Rajinikanth movie.

    According to sources, prominent actor Fahadh Faasil was meant to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinkanth's film Coolie. Fahadh declined the invitation owing to date concerns. Fahadh and Lokesh have a terrific relationship, since the actor also appeared in the filmmaker's successful film, Vikram. Fahadh was seen playing a significant role in the project and is an integral member of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

    According to rumours, the filmmakers met with Fahadh for Coolie and discussed the project in depth. FaFa refused to sign the project since he was currently working on several other projects. Fahadh Faasil will play a major part in Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan. It was discovered that the actor had just dubbed for his role in Chennai.

    In the film Coolie, Rajinikanth will portray a don. The announcement teaser hints that Coolie will be situated in the world of gold smuggling. Despite being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is a stand-alone picture that will not be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes films such as Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo.

    Aside from Rajinikanth, the project features Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in significant roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously collaborated with Rajinikanth on several projects, is responsible for the project's soundtrack. The film is likely to be released next year.
     

